News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Video

Huge demand as tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride go on sale

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:52 AM June 21, 2021    Updated: 12:49 PM June 21, 2021
The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: B

The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Families will be able to step 'all aboard' for a festive railway treat this Christmas as The Polar Express Train Ride returns to Norfolk.

The experience is based on the hit 2004 animated film, featuring the voice talents of Tom Hanks, and sees passengers travel on the Mid-Norfolk Railway from Dereham to the 'North Pole'.

The wintery event will feature a cast of live actors on board and children will also get the chance to meet Father Christmas himself. 

The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

After the 2020 ride was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, ticket-holders were given the option to either receive a refund or transfer their reservation to 2021.

The remaining tickets then went on general sale on Monday, June 21, with queues of over an hour on the ticket website.

You can buy your golden ticket at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk where you will also be able to see this year's dates and times. 


Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul and Jenny Buxton at Park Farm in Heydon, where the Buxton family has farmed for 100 years

Farming

Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Aerial photo of flooding in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live | Gallery

Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain

Daniel Moxon and James Weeds

Logo Icon
Blakeney has been named one of the most beautiful villages in England by the Telegraph.

Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Nick and Maxine Fulcher and Peggy and Neville Copeman

Obituary

'Max Factor lady' - Tributes to adored gran who died in M11 layby

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus