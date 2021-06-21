Huge demand as tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride go on sale

Video

Published: 11:52 AM June 21, 2021 Updated: 12:49 PM June 21, 2021

The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Families will be able to step 'all aboard' for a festive railway treat this Christmas as The Polar Express Train Ride returns to Norfolk.

The experience is based on the hit 2004 animated film, featuring the voice talents of Tom Hanks, and sees passengers travel on the Mid-Norfolk Railway from Dereham to the 'North Pole'.

The wintery event will feature a cast of live actors on board and children will also get the chance to meet Father Christmas himself.

The Polar Express Train Ride 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

After the 2020 ride was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, ticket-holders were given the option to either receive a refund or transfer their reservation to 2021.

The remaining tickets then went on general sale on Monday, June 21, with queues of over an hour on the ticket website.

You can buy your golden ticket at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk where you will also be able to see this year's dates and times.



