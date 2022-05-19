News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Two Norfolk spots named among best places in Britain for a weekend break

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:57 PM May 19, 2022
The walk will take place at Fritton Lake Park. Picture SIMON FINLAY

Fritton Lake has been named one of the best places for a weekend break. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

From action-packed adventures to coastal stays, a new list celebrating Britain's best places for a weekend break features two Norfolk locations. 

The Peddars Way National Trail and Fritton Lake feature in The Telegraph's round-up of the 40 best staycations in the country.

The Peddars Way follows the route of a Roman road and it runs 50 miles from Knettishall Heath Country Park in Suffolk up to the Norfolk coast. 

Kevin Flanagan has written a piece of music based on his walk along Peddars Way Picture: Denise Br

Enjoy a running holiday along The Peddars Way. - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

It is praised for its "river valleys, farmland and wildlife-rich terrain" and it is recommended for a multi-day running break with B&B packages available from Contours Run. 

Fritton Lake in east Norfolk, which recently hosted celebrities for E4 reality show The Real Dirty Dancing, gives visitors the chance to get back to nature with plenty of outdoor activities running across its 1,000 acre site.

Suffolk horse riding breaks along the coast also feature on the list.  

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Stody Classic Vehicle Day returns to Stody Lodge Gardens this weekend. 

Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Emma Constable, from Dereham, died at the age of 30 following a collision on the A47

Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
There are a number of pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Pubs

7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon