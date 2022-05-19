Two Norfolk spots named among best places in Britain for a weekend break

Fritton Lake has been named one of the best places for a weekend break. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

From action-packed adventures to coastal stays, a new list celebrating Britain's best places for a weekend break features two Norfolk locations.

The Peddars Way National Trail and Fritton Lake feature in The Telegraph's round-up of the 40 best staycations in the country.

The Peddars Way follows the route of a Roman road and it runs 50 miles from Knettishall Heath Country Park in Suffolk up to the Norfolk coast.

Enjoy a running holiday along The Peddars Way. - Credit: ©Archant Photographic 2010

It is praised for its "river valleys, farmland and wildlife-rich terrain" and it is recommended for a multi-day running break with B&B packages available from Contours Run.

Fritton Lake in east Norfolk, which recently hosted celebrities for E4 reality show The Real Dirty Dancing, gives visitors the chance to get back to nature with plenty of outdoor activities running across its 1,000 acre site.

Suffolk horse riding breaks along the coast also feature on the list.