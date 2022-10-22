Pub to be turned into winter wonderland this Christmas
- Credit: Jessica Taylor
A Norfolk pub will be transformed into Santa's grotto this Christmas complete with an elf workshop and a visit from the Grinch.
The Swan, in East Harling, first started the event during Covid, when the chance to meet Father Christmas was hampered by lockdown restrictions.
Held over three days, the Winter Swanderland has got bigger and better each year, with more than a hundred children visiting in 2021.
Landlady Jess Taylor said: "Each family who comes has the pub to themselves for ten minutes, which is transformed into a winter wonderland where they can meet Santa, the Grinch and even have a snowball fight with elves.
"It is a lot of fun with no hustle and bustle, just families making memories."
Each child gets a personalised bauble and gift and there is also lots more fun to be found outside with more than 20 Christmas trees lit up and snow machines.
The Winter Swanderland is held between Monday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 21 between 4pm - 7pm.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk beach with 'endless sand' named one of the best in England
- 2 Road reopens after two air ambulances called to crash
- 3 Obituary: Norfolk musician died weeks after releasing final album
- 4 Hopes of saving 'medieval church' remains from bulldozer are dashed
- 5 Award-winning village pub launches afternoon tea with a twist
- 6 Man in 50s found dead in city home
- 7 Five new walking and cycling trails created to reach all parts of Norfolk
- 8 Road closed after north Norfolk crash
- 9 Driver caught doing 84mph in 50mph zone
- 10 Neighbours raise concerns about noise from stately home
Tickets cost £10 and are selling quickly.