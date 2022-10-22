News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pub to be turned into winter wonderland this Christmas

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:49 PM October 22, 2022
Updated: 4:53 PM October 22, 2022
The Swan in East Harling will be transformed into a winter wonderland this year, giving families the chance to meet Santa

A Norfolk pub will be transformed into Santa's grotto this Christmas complete with an elf workshop and a visit from the Grinch.

The Swan, in East Harling, first started the event during Covid, when the chance to meet Father Christmas was hampered by lockdown restrictions.

Held over three days, the Winter Swanderland has got bigger and better each year, with more than a hundred children visiting in 2021.

Landlady Jess Taylor said: "Each family who comes has the pub to themselves for ten minutes, which is transformed into a winter wonderland where they can meet Santa, the Grinch and even have a snowball fight with elves.

"It is a lot of fun with no hustle and bustle, just families making memories."

Each child gets a personalised bauble and gift and there is also lots more fun to be found outside with more than 20 Christmas trees lit up and snow machines.

The Winter Swanderland is held between Monday, December 19 and Wednesday, December 21 between 4pm - 7pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are selling quickly.

