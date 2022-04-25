New monthly street food event with live music launching at dog centre

A street food event is launching at The Farm Cafe at Centre Paws in Wymondham, pictured are dogs Stella and Jenson. - Credit: The Bucket List/Ian Tooley Photography

A new street food event with live music is set to get tails wagging at a Norfolk dog centre.

Munch'N'Music will take place outside The Farm Café at Centre Paws in Wymondham, which features a range of canine businesses.

Tom Boggan and Jes Leeder, who run The Farm Café at Centre Paws - Credit: Ian Tooley Photography

Tom Boggan opened The Farm Café at the start of this year and it even has a menu for dogs.

On Friday, May 27, from 5.30pm to 9pm, he is hosting the first event featuring The Bucket List with loaded fries and NutCups offering loaded doughnuts.

Munch'N'Music will take place outside The Farm Café at Centre Paws. - Credit: The Farm Café

There will also be a barbecue with burgers and drinks at The Dog House Bar.

The live music, hosted by South Norfolk Radio, will be Kayleigh Gare and Archie followed by Pirate Joe and The Foreign Locals.

Kayleigh Gare and Archie will perform at Munch'N'Music. - Credit: Supplied

There is free parking and people need to bring their own chairs to the event, which will take place monthly over the summer.

Mr Boggan said: "Sitting out the front of the café in the sunshine is glorious and it will be lovely to have a bit of music to enjoy."

Buy tickets at fatso.ma/VFAi