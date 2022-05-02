Thousands head to vintage rally as it returns after three years away

Gallery

It was all steam ahead as a vintage rally made a comeback after three years away due to the pandemic.

The 44th Stradsett Park Vintage Rally returned on Sunday and Monday over the bank holiday weekend and more than 6,000 people attended.

The event, which takes place near Downham Market, featured hundreds of tractors and stationary engines.

The theme for this year was Minneapolis Molines, Fordson E27N and Eastern European tractors.

The event also featured classic cars, motorcycles, trade stands, a large beer tent, live music, a fairground, animals and a jam-packed schedule in the main ring.

The charity rally is organised by the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club - East Anglia Group, with 50pc of proceeds going to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the rest to five other charities.

Organiser Gordon Carson said: "We have had the best and easiest weekend we have had in years and the public and exhibits have been brilliant."

