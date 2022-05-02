News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thousands head to vintage rally as it returns after three years away

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 5:33 PM May 2, 2022
It was all steam ahead as a vintage rally made a comeback after three years away due to the pandemic.

The 44th Stradsett Park Vintage Rally returned on Sunday and Monday over the bank holiday weekend and more than 6,000 people attended.

A line up of vintage tractors at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally.

A line up of vintage tractors at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The event, which takes place near Downham Market, featured hundreds of tractors and stationary engines.

The theme for this year was Minneapolis Molines, Fordson E27N and Eastern European tractors.

Razz and Auntie Pearl entertain the children at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally.

Razz and Auntie Pearl entertain the children at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The event also featured classic cars, motorcycles, trade stands, a large beer tent, live music, a fairground, animals and a jam-packed schedule in the main ring.

Matt Fuller with working traction engine Century, who he maintains at weeting, on show at the Strads

Matt Fuller with working traction engine Century, who he maintains at weeting, on show at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The charity rally is organised by the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club - East Anglia Group, with 50pc of proceeds going to the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the rest to five other charities. 

Evelyn Iron-Smith, 13, cleans up a scale model traction engine at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally.

Evelyn Iron-Smith, 13, cleans up a scale model traction engine at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Organiser Gordon Carson said: "We have had the best and easiest weekend we have had in years and the public and exhibits have been brilliant." 

Erin Langley, six, and her brother, Noel, four, with a vintage tractor at the Stradsett Park Vintag

Erin Langley, six, and her brother, Noel, four, with a vintage tractor at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Roger Lankfer takes a break leaning on an old tractor at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally.

Roger Lankfer takes a break leaning on an old tractor at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Trevor Brown from Sutton with his Bygones on Tour memorabilia for sale at the Stradsett Park Vintage

Trevor Brown from Sutton with his Bygones on Tour memorabilia for sale at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Darren Watling from Diss at the Mini Tractor Pullers club stand at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally.

Darren Watling from Diss at the Mini Tractor Pullers club stand at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The line up of vintage tractors in the main ring at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally.

The line up of vintage tractors in the main ring at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The line up of vintage tractors in the main ring at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally.

The line up of vintage tractors in the main ring at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Spectators watch the vintage tractors in the main ring at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally.

Spectators watch the vintage tractors in the main ring at the Stradsett Park Vintage Rally. - Credit: Denise Bradley


