Spring Gift Fair with 60 stalls to showcase Norfolk crafts, food and drink

The Spring Gift Fair returns to Creake Abbey in April 2022. - Credit: Matthew Clayton Photography

From handmade cushions to jewellery, head to Creake Abbey this Easter as the Spring Gift Fair returns.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 16, from 10am to 4pm with around 60 stalls, including 10 food producers.

It will once again showcase Norfolk's homegrown talent, with artisan textiles, handmade lampshades, glass art, decorative china, children's clothing and more.

Pollyknots sells macramé items and will be at the Spring Gift Fair at Creake Abbey. - Credit: Pollyknots

There is free entry and free car parking and all the shops and the café and food hall will be open, with Creake Abbey located between North Creake and Burnham Market.

The businesses include Collingwood Coastal, selling wallpaper and fabrics inspired by north Norfolk, and Pollyknots offering macramé items, ranging from earrings to plant hangers.

Diana Brocklebank Scott, partner and director at Creake Abbey, said: "It feels great to have had such a strong number of applications for our Spring Gift Fair showing how talented and diverse Norfolk's creative people are."

See the full list of stalls at creakeabbey.co.uk