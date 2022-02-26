Spring art and gift fair packed with local makers returning for 2022
- Credit: Supplied
Shop for affordable art, crafts and handmade gifts as a popular fair returns for 2022.
The Spring Art Fair Weekend takes place annually at West Acre Gallery, which is nestled in the ruins of the 900-year old West Acre priory near Swaffham.
This year's event takes place on April 9 and 10 from 11am to 4pm with free entry.
Expect beautiful gifts to suit all tastes and budgets alongside quality and great value art.
It will be a celebration of local and independent creatives, with paintings, illustrations, ceramics, homewares, jewellery and much more.
There will also be refreshments on offer, including coffees and homemade cakes.
West Acre Gallery is a grassroots community venue that supports many local artists.
Submissions are also now open for its Spring Open Exhibition, which runs from April 29 to May 8 from 11am to 4pm.
You can download an entry form at westacregallery.co.uk