Where to see baby animals in Norfolk this spring
- Credit: Ian Burt
With spring arriving, so too do the animals born this time of year.
Here's where you can see lambs, chicks and other cute creatures in Norfolk right now:
1. Wroxham Barns
Where: Tunstead Rd, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8QU
When: 10am to 5pm
The lambs at Wroxham Barns are currently being born, with the lambing period due to end in late March.
Then visitors will be able to feed them from April 17 to May 20.
There are also small animals, ponies, chickens, goats and pigs.
Ticket prices range from £1 to £6 in term time and £11.99 per person during school holidays.
2. Snettisham Park
Where: Bircham Road, King's Lynn PE31 7NG
When: 10am to 3pm every day
At this west Norfolk park, there are lots of spring animals to meet.
There is the chance to feed piglets and calves as well as watch the lambing and lamb feedings.
Visitors can collect eggs and groom ponies before seeing some of the farm's resident goats, pigs, sheep and chickens.
Tickets prices for the farm are £8 for adults and £7 for children.
3. Church Farm
Where: Lynn Road, Norfolk PE34 3HT
When: 10am to 5pm every day
This farm in Stow Bardolph has a large group of sheep, with lots of lambs ready for petting. Feeding is also available until May 2.
The farm is home to rabbits, chickens, donkey, pigs, goats and horses.
Tickets are priced from £10 for ages 2 and up, £7.50 for ages 1 to 2, and under 1s go free.
4. Melsop Farm Park
Where: Ellingham Road, Norwich NR9 4NT
When: 10am to 5pm on weekends
Based near Hingham, Melsop Farm allows visitors to interact with a range of farm animals and rare and native breeds.
The main groups are sheep, goats, pigs, cows, poultry and waterfowl as well as pigeons, caged birds, rodents and rabbits.
Tickets for adults are £8, £7 for those aged 3 and up, £5 for those 2 to 3 and under 2s go free.
5. Gressenhall Farm
Where: Gressenhall, Beetley, Dereham NR20 4DR
When: 10am to 5pm
Though it may have less babies, this farm does have plenty of East Anglian farm animals.
There are working horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, turkeys, chickens, ducks and geese.
Tickets for adults are £14.60, for children aged 4 to 8 it's £12.50.