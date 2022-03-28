News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sonic high ropes adventure launches at Thetford Forest

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:29 AM March 28, 2022
SONIC2_Social_TTA_Post (1)

Go Ape at Thetford Forest will have a month-long Sonic-themed adventure - Credit: Go Ape/Paramount Pictures

A Sonic the Hedgehog adventure is launching in Thetford Forest.

Go Ape in High Lodge has partnered with Paramount Pictures UK to celebrate the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The Emerald Hunt, a Sonic-themed adventure, will launch on the treetop adventure course from today (March 28).

The hunt focuses on finding Sonic's emeralds which are hidden throughout the course. 

When explorers have completed the course, they will receive a Sonic certificate, a picture with the Sonic selfie board and a chance to enter a draw to win exclusive prizes.

The adventure is only available between March 28 and April 24.

Other Go Ape sites offering the adventure include Sherwood Pies, Black Park and Moors Valley.

