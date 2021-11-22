Simply Red coming to Norwich for huge outdoor concert in 2022

Simply Red has announced a Norwich concert in Earlham Park in 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

Chart-topping soul and pop band Simply Red has announced a Norwich date on its 2022 summer tour.

The group is set to perform in Earlham Park on Saturday, June 25 and fans can expect plenty of big hits at the show.

Simply Red is fronted by singer-songwriter Mick Hucknall, who formed the band in 1985 in Manchester.

Mick Hucknall formed Simply Red in Manchester in 1985. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

It was born from the ashes of punk outfit The Frantic Elevators and is said to be named after Mick's ginger hair and his love of Manchester United Football Club.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs MBE, CEO of Grandslam Live Ltd behind the event, said: “We're thrilled to announce yet another music offering to Norwich and are looking forward to working with the team at Earlham Park again.

"It’s a fantastic venue. Fans of Simply Red are in for an absolute treat, it’s great that Norwich is part of the tour and we hope to see as many of you as possible.”

The group enjoyed huge success in the 80s and 90s, with hits including Holding Back the Years, Stars, If You Don't Know Me By Now, For Your Babies and number one single Fairground released in 1995.

Simply Red is bringing its summer 2022 show to Norwich. - Credit: Supplied by Liz Hobbs Group

Add to that 60 million albums sold worldwide, with five going to number one in the UK, and a billion views on YouTube and you can be sure of an incredible show.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “It is fantastic news for the city that Simply Red will be performing in one of our much-loved parks.

"Time and time again Earlham Park provides the perfect backdrop to see world-famous names and I’ve no doubt Norwich residents will give the band a very warm welcome.”

Simply Red will perform in Earlham Park in Norwich. - Credit: Nick Butcher

There is plenty to look forward to Earlham Park in 2022, which has seen a boom in concerts since Radio 1's Big Weekend took place there in 2015.

Also performing next year is Craig David on August 13 and Let's Rock Norwich 80s festival is on May 28.

Tickets for Simply Red go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 26 on Simply Red's website, Ticketek, LHG Tickets and Ticketmaster.