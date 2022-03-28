North Norfolk beach named one of UK's best for 2022

Sheringham has been named as one of best beaches to visit in the country this summer. - Credit: Archant

A north Norfolk beach has been named as one of the UK's best.

Holiday rental firm HomeToGo named Sheringham beach as the fifth best beach in the country for a summer holiday in 2022.

The beaches were ranked by a number of factors including water quality and visitor ratings.

The holiday firm said of Sheringham: "Visit this blue flag beach, surrounded by the Norfolk Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, at low tide to enjoy its sandy shores and rock pools."

Llandanwg was named the best beach, with Whitesands, Sandbanks and Marloes Sands also making the top five.

In 2020 Sheringham was named by The Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the UK.

The publication said: "You’ll still get to see the seals in Blakeney and lose yourself on Holkham’s wild sands, but you’ll come home to a house you can afford and a community that’s fun and friendly all year round, and bursting with justified local pride.”