Seven spots to stop at on the Norfolk coast this autumn

Published: 9:00 AM October 2, 2021

Norfolk is a truly beautiful part of the world.

Now that summer is beginning to feel like a distant memory and the weather is starting to get colder, here are seven things you should consider doing if you happen to find yourself by the Norfolk coast over the next few months.





1. Titchwell Marsh Dark Sky Discovery Site

Taking place between September 23-26, the Norfolk Coast Dark Skies Festival champions the county’s dark skies and nighttime landscapes. Picture: Annie Johnson - Credit: Archant

Date: Now until Sunday, October 10

First on the list is the Norfolk Coast Dark Skies Festival, which is currently already underway and will last until Sunday, October 10.

Titchwell Marsh RSPB Reserve is one of four Dark Sky Discovery Sites on the Norfolk Coast - named because of their incredibly pristine dark skies.

This guided walk as the sun sets will provide visitors with the opportunity to see and celebrate the wonders of dark skies, specifically for wildlife, as its knowledgeable guide points out some of the amazing nocturnal creatures that call the reserve home.





2. Dalegate Market's Pop Up Shops

Pop up shops at Burnham Deepdale are growing in popularity. Picture: LIBRARY. - Credit: submitted

Date: Thursday, October 7 - Tuesday, October, 12

Dalegate Market offers a plethora of different pop up shops every week. From Thursday, October 7 until Tuesday, October 12, Dalegate Market will host Wud 'n Things and Kate Cree Art in the beach huts. This is in addition to the permanent shops that are open, as well as food from the Deepdale Cafe.

Wud 'n Things uses recycled wood to make useful things from trunks to coasters. Everything is sanded and either painted or waxed.

Kate Cree Art - Kate is an artist and teacher, producing paintings that sparks thought as to its interpretation. Original paintings and prints are for sale.

For more information, click here.





3. Holkham Parkrun

Holkham parkrun on Saturday 24th February 2018. Photo: Paula Smith - Credit: Paula Smith

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Join fellow runners on a one lap course running anti-clockwise through sweeping park and farm land, past historic buildings and monuments such as the Obelisk, the thatched Ice House and the stunning Holkham Hall. The course is located at Holkham Hall, near Wells.

It's free to enter but be sure to register with Parkrun before your first run.





4. Haunted Deepdale - The Wild Ride!

Haunted Deepdale - The Wild Ride is an outdoor theatre experience. - Credit: Supplied

Date: Friday, October 22 - Sunday, October 31

Set to take place from Friday, October 22 until Sunday, October 31, The Orchard, Dalegate Market, will play host to a promenade theatre experience based on ghosts and legends of Norfolk. The performance will use story telling, music and movement to tell stories of the myths and ghosts of Norfolk.

Performances will take place from 11am to 8pm. For more information, click here!





5. Halloween - Spooktacular 2021

The Halloween Spooktacular at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Hippodrome - Credit: Archant

Date: Friday, October, 22 - Sunday, October, 31

Great Yarmouth is a popular family day out by the coast enjoyed by many people. The Hippodrome Circus returns with its annual Halloween show and all families that attend are encouraged to get their fancy dress costumes ready for the circus' biggest Halloween party yet.

To book tickets, click here!





6. Hunstanton Cliffs

Hunstanton Cliffs where two people were trapped by the tide. - Credit: Archant

Date: Saturday, November 6

Hunstanton Cliffs is the perfect place for a Guy Fawkes night celebration and the fireworks are big, loud and last a long time! Doors open at 5.30pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021 and the giant bonfire is lit at 6pm.

Find out more details here.





7. Hemsby Beach

Visitors, and local people, love the wide open beach at Hemsby - Credit: Amy Robertson

Date: Friday, November 12 - Monday, November 15

Hemsby is home to an expansive, sandy beach with grassy sand dunes and is popular among its visitors.

Hemsby Beach Holiday Park is holding an event called Hemsby 63 Rock 'N' Roll Weekender from Friday, November 12 to Monday, November 15 which offers live music from a host of different acts. Some of the acts in attendance includes Darrel Higham and The Enforcers, The Jets and Carlos and The Bandidos.

For more information about the event, click here!