7 of the best spa and wellness centres in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor
- Credit: Therapyinc
Amid the stresses of everyday life, sometimes it's important to stop and listen to your body.
From massage treatments to facials, spa breaks offer something for everyone to help relax and recharge.
With this in mind, here are seven of the best spa and wellness centres in Norfolk, as ranked by Tripadvisor.
1. Therapyinc
Where: 8 Exchange Street, Norwich, NR2 1AT
Ranked first on Tripadvisor, TherapyInc offers memorable spa experiences and client-centred advice.
Providing expert massage and spa services, Therapyinc tries to make its customers feel at home in their surroundings.
With thousands of hours of massage experience, Therapyinc offers customised treatments tailored to each visitor.
2. The Massage Hut
Where: 95 Overstrand Road, Cromer, NR27 0DJ
Located on the grounds of The Grove hotel in Cromer, The Massage Hut provides holistic massage treatments which meet each individual requirements.
If staying the night, there is a range of decorated rooms, self-catering lodges and yurts for summer glamping.
3. The Spa at Barnham Broom
Where: Honingham Road, Barnham Broom, Norwich, NR9 4DD
The Spa at Barnham Broom offers a range of treatments such as massages, facials, manicures, pedicures, tinting, waxing, body scrubs and wraps, among many other treatments.
Spa days at Barnham Broom can be enjoyed with afternoon tea and access to the resort's swimming pool, sauna, steam room, integrated relaxation pool, loungers and gym.
4. Napa Traditional Thai Massage
Where: Business Village, 8 North Lynn, Bergen Way, King's Lynn, PE30 2JG
Napa Traditional Thai Massage provides a range of treatments drawn from Thai philosophy and traditions in a modern surrounding.
Treatments offered includes traditional Thai massage, aromatherapy massage, Swedish massage, hot stones massage, sport and deep tissue massage and more.
The centre provides personalised treatments that meet customers' needs and privacy to ensure a memorable experience.
5. Aphrodite Beauty Studio
Where: Potter's Resort, 1 Coast Road, Hopton, Great Yarmouth, NR31 9BX
With more than 30 years of experience, Aphrodite Beauty Studio offers an extensive choice of beauty therapy, alternative holistic, sport therapy and cosmetic enhancement targeted to the customer's specific needs.
The treatments provided includes facials, nail bar, massages, lash, brows and hair removal, alternative therapies, luxury treatments and packages as well as specialist treatments.
6. Bannatyne Health Club & Spa
Where: Northside Business Park, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, NR7 0HT
Bannatyne Health Club & Spa offers luxurious swim and spa facilities, premium gym equipment and a range of sports facilities.
Its health clubs all have heated swimming pools, accompanied by relaxing wetside facilities such as saunas and steam rooms.
7. Imagine Spa Park Farm
Where: Park Farm Hotel, Hethersett, NR9 3DL
Imagine Spa Park Farm offers a variety of relaxing and revitalising treatments and experiences at its facility.
Its treatments use the finest products and are delivered by professional therapists in its rooms.
Tripadvisor rankings are accurate as on March 28 2022.