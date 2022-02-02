News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First spring lambs at Norfolk farm

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM February 2, 2022
New born lambs at Snettisham Park

New born lambs at Snettisham Park - Credit: Ian Burt

It might not feel like it but spring is only just around the corner.

And as if to prove the point the first lambs have arrived on a farm park in west Norfolk.

Colleen Walters with one of the new born lambs at Snettisham Park

Colleen Walters with one of the new born lambs at Snettisham Park - Credit: Ian Burt

Early February sees the 400-strong flock of ewes at Snettisham Park, near King's Lynn, give birth to their young.

Recent years have seen the sheep become a tourist attraction in their own right, drawing hundreds of families to see them. 

New born lambs at Snettisham Park

New born lambs with their mother at Snettisham Park - Credit: Ian Burt

Visitors to the attraction can watch sheep "lambing live" indoors at the farm, as well as watching the new arrivals take their first tottering steps.

But bottle feeds for orphan lambs are off the menu for visitors because of Covid restrictions this year.

A new born lamb at Snettisham Park

A new born lamb at Snettisham Park - Credit: Ian Burt

The farm is open daily from 10am - 3pm.



