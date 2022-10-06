News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Tickets for Russell Howard's Norwich gig on sale tomorrow

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:54 PM October 6, 2022
Comedian Russell Howard will be heading to Norwich as part of his new tour in 2023

Comedian Russell Howard will be heading to Norwich as part of his new tour in 2023 - Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal/Russell Howard

Comedian Russell Howard will be heading to Norwich as part of his new tour in 2023.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 7 with two shows set to be held on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 at Norwich Theatre Royal. 

The comic and TV presenter is best known for his shows Russell Howard’s Good News and The Russell Howard Hour.

This will be his first UK live tour since 2019.

On the ticket website, it states: "As we reel from one global crisis to the next, join Russell, the uplifting Comedy King, as he puts the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way."

Russell is currently presenting the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour on Sky Max and streaming service Now.

The stand-up star was one of the comedy headliners at Latitude Festival in Suffolk this summer.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jean Nobb, Jackie Overton, Heather Colk and Christine Hill at Joyful West's Shellfish Bar

Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
corona

Coronavirus

The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
CB paedo near pitch

FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Academy. Photo: Fakenham Academy

School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon