Tickets for Russell Howard's Norwich gig on sale tomorrow

Comedian Russell Howard will be heading to Norwich as part of his new tour in 2023.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 7 with two shows set to be held on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 at Norwich Theatre Royal.

The comic and TV presenter is best known for his shows Russell Howard’s Good News and The Russell Howard Hour.

This will be his first UK live tour since 2019.

On the ticket website, it states: "As we reel from one global crisis to the next, join Russell, the uplifting Comedy King, as he puts the world to rights in his own uniquely hilarious way."

Russell is currently presenting the sixth series of The Russell Howard Hour on Sky Max and streaming service Now.

The stand-up star was one of the comedy headliners at Latitude Festival in Suffolk this summer.