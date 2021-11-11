Norfolk attraction to be turned into festive wonderland this Christmas

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure will be transformed into a festive wonderland for Christmas 2021. - Credit: ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure

ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure is set to be transformed into a festive wonderland as it prepares to welcome families for its Christmas celebrations.

With hundreds of decorations, a seven-metre-high Christmas tree and a “magical grotto experience”, Dippy’s Christmas Celebration will begin on selected dates from Friday November 26 until Christmas Eve.

This year the Christmas Present House will be returning to the park, in Lenwade near Norwich, where children can pick a gift for a parent or loved one and elves will be waiting to help with the wrapping.

A candy cane trail will also be set up across the 85-acre site for guests to follow and a new Christmas film, The Sleigh Ride, will be shown at Dippy’s theatre.

Visitors can also embark on a magical journey through the optional festive experience during the park’s normal daytime opening hours by purchasing a standard park ticket and a Jingle All The Day ticket.

Designed to be a queue-free experience, each family group will enter the experience on their own to meet Father Christmas himself.

Ben Francis, park manager at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “After a successful Halloween here at ROARR! we can’t wait to transform the park into a winter wonderland and hear Christmas music being played as guests begin their magical day out here.

“We had some really great feedback following the introduction of the Christmas Present House last year and have decided to bring it back – giving children a lovely opportunity to find a present for a special person in their life.

“Tickets to our evening event Sparkle In The Dark have sold out and Jingle All The Day is selling quickly too – so we’d advise customers to book their tickets to these as soon as possible before they’re all gone.”

Dippy’s Christmas Celebration is on from November 26 to November 28, December 3 to December 5, December 8 to December 12 and December 16 to December 24.

Tickets for guests 90cm and over cost £12.95 each, whilst children under 90cm are free to attend. Reduced rates are available for Registered Disabled/Carers.

For more information, please visit the website: www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk, or the park’s Instagram, Twitter or Facebook pages.