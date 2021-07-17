News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Dippy's Christmas Celebration to return to Roarr Dinosaur Adventure

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 10:00 AM July 17, 2021   
Dippy's Christmas Celebration is returning to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Norfolk

After its sell-out success last year, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Norfolk, has released tickets for its highly popular Dippy’s Christmas Celebration event in July. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

A sell-out dinosaur themed event is making a welcome return to Norfolk this Christmas.

Dippy’s Christmas Celebration delighted visitors to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade last winter, and now the park has announced the attraction will be returning, with early-bird tickets already on sale.

Dippy's Christmas Celebration sees visitors embark on a magical journey where they can meet Father Christmas and explore a magical world full of sparkly decorations and festive delights. 

Ben Francis, park manager at Roarr said the Christmas event was one of the park's most magical and special times of the year.

He said: "This year we have several exciting event options for guests and providing there's no severe winter restrictions, we will be able to offer plenty of festive fun and a great value option for families and loved ones.” 

You may also want to watch:

Dippy’s Christmas Celebration will take place on selected days from November to December. 

Early bird tickets are available to book from now until September 1.

Most Read

  1. 1 New branch of The Range set for city outskirts
  2. 2 Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence
  3. 3 What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?
  1. 4 Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts
  2. 5 Summer-long street food event at Norfolk farm a 'massive hit'
  3. 6 Man abuses woman at Tesco checkouts for wearing NHS uniform
  4. 7 Are these the top places to live in Norfolk?
  5. 8 Accident on A140 near pub as holiday traffic builds in Norfolk
  6. 9 Farke preaches Gilmour caution after Lynn win; Giannoulis injury
  7. 10 New Irish pub with 'secret bar' to 'bring the craic back' to Norwich
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

dabbling duck

Why do so many celebs visit this Norfolk village pub?

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Rosecroft Primary School at Attleborough.

School closes to all pupils due to single case of Covid

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Jack Wills in Burnham Market in Norfolk

Luxury home for sale above one of last Jack Wills stores standing

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton stabbing

Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus