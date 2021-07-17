Dippy's Christmas Celebration to return to Roarr Dinosaur Adventure

Published: 10:00 AM July 17, 2021

After its sell-out success last year, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Norfolk, has released tickets for its highly popular Dippy’s Christmas Celebration event in July. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

A sell-out dinosaur themed event is making a welcome return to Norfolk this Christmas.

Dippy’s Christmas Celebration delighted visitors to Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade last winter, and now the park has announced the attraction will be returning, with early-bird tickets already on sale.

Dippy's Christmas Celebration sees visitors embark on a magical journey where they can meet Father Christmas and explore a magical world full of sparkly decorations and festive delights.

Ben Francis, park manager at Roarr said the Christmas event was one of the park's most magical and special times of the year.

He said: "This year we have several exciting event options for guests and providing there's no severe winter restrictions, we will be able to offer plenty of festive fun and a great value option for families and loved ones.”

Dippy’s Christmas Celebration will take place on selected days from November to December.

Early bird tickets are available to book from now until September 1.