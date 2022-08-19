Norfolk attraction holding dino-themed festival with music and street food

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is holding a dino-themed festival with street food, live music and much more - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

A Norfolk attraction is holding a dino-themed festival with live music, craft stalls and street food.

Roarrstock is taking place on Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27, at Roarr! Dinsoaur Adventure in Lenwade.

The two-day event promises lots of family fun to make dinosaur fans' imaginations "run wild" through arts and crafts stalls, face-painting and storytelling.

Budding musicians can also try their hand at samba drumming and there will be a range of street food on offer.

While the festival is going ahead visitors can also enjoy the park's usual attractions such as its crazy golf course and Valley of the Dinosaurs area where animatronic prehistoric reptiles "come alive".

Ben Francis, park manager at Roarr!, said: “We always want to give more back to our guests and provide parents and grandparents with action-packed ways to entertain the children this summer."

The event runs from 10am to 9pm and tickets can be pre-booked on its website.

Day tickets cost £20.95 whereas evening tickets from 6pm to 9pm cost £9.95.

Children under 90cm go free.