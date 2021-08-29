'Most successful festival to date' - Joy as Red Rooster Festival returns

Published: 2:01 PM August 29, 2021

The Red Rooster Festival returned to the East Anglian countryside as thousands flocked to enjoy the sounds and flavours of America's Deep South.

The festival, which was postponed to the August bank holiday weekend, has been entertaining crowds with an action packed show on the grounds of Euston Hall, on the Suffolk/Norfolk border, near Thetford.

It comes after last year's festival was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event, which runs from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29, saw more UK-based artists performing at the event than usual because of travel and Covid restrictions.

Zak Hobbs performing at the Red Rooster Festival 2021. - Credit: Robert Walkley

But despite this, Richard Orton, director of music at the festival, said it was arguably its strongest event to date.

He said: "We're extremely excited the festival went ahead, we've had to cancel three times because of the shutdown.

"The fact it could go ahead this weekend was just amazing. We think that's been reflected in the numbers that we've got.

"We're around 6,000 people in total, which is the most successful edition of the festival to date.

"Richard Hawley was the headliner on the main stage on Saturday night, which is an amazing sight. He's probably one of the biggest artists to play at the Red Rooster and the tent was absolutely packed.

Richard Hawley performing at the Red Rooster Festival 2021. - Credit: Robert Walkley

"Conversely, we had a brand new act Lady Blackbird who played on the little Red Rooster stage."

The music director added that it had been a "very positive and enjoyable experience" for everyone after a year and a half of not being able to hold the event.

He said: "The vibe has been really strong.

Ida Mae - Credit: Robert Walkley

"After we stopped with the lockdown, you're curious to wonder what the appetite is for doing this thing again and I can assure you the appetite is definitely there.

"People are loving it."

Performances also came from English singer-songwriter Jade Bird, and Kitty, Daisy and Lewis, Ida Mae, Ian Siegal, and Little Barrie.

Covid safety measures have been in place on the 300-acre site and people had to test negative to mandatory lateral flow test before attending.

New band His Lordship also took to the stage in an exclusive first festival performance.

Izo Fiztroy performing at the festival. - Credit: Robert Walkley

Jade Bird performing at the Red Rooster Festival. - Credit: Robert Walkley

Tommy McLain and CC Adcock performing at the Red Rooster Festival 2021. - Credit: Robert Walkley



