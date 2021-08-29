'Most successful festival to date' - Joy as Red Rooster Festival returns
- Credit: Robert Walkley
The Red Rooster Festival returned to the East Anglian countryside as thousands flocked to enjoy the sounds and flavours of America's Deep South.
The festival, which was postponed to the August bank holiday weekend, has been entertaining crowds with an action packed show on the grounds of Euston Hall, on the Suffolk/Norfolk border, near Thetford.
It comes after last year's festival was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The event, which runs from Friday, August 27 to Sunday, August 29, saw more UK-based artists performing at the event than usual because of travel and Covid restrictions.
But despite this, Richard Orton, director of music at the festival, said it was arguably its strongest event to date.
He said: "We're extremely excited the festival went ahead, we've had to cancel three times because of the shutdown.
You may also want to watch:
"The fact it could go ahead this weekend was just amazing. We think that's been reflected in the numbers that we've got.
"We're around 6,000 people in total, which is the most successful edition of the festival to date.
Most Read
- 1 Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show
- 2 What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?
- 3 Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital
- 4 'It could end us' - Shop's fears over parking restriction plan
- 5 Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies
- 6 Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged
- 7 Town kebab shop could be moving after being forced to quit building
- 8 Norfolk pub hit by 'dine and dash' fraudster welcomes conviction
- 9 New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm
- 10 Drama as Red Arrow forced into emergency landing after bird strike
"Richard Hawley was the headliner on the main stage on Saturday night, which is an amazing sight. He's probably one of the biggest artists to play at the Red Rooster and the tent was absolutely packed.
"Conversely, we had a brand new act Lady Blackbird who played on the little Red Rooster stage."
The music director added that it had been a "very positive and enjoyable experience" for everyone after a year and a half of not being able to hold the event.
He said: "The vibe has been really strong.
"After we stopped with the lockdown, you're curious to wonder what the appetite is for doing this thing again and I can assure you the appetite is definitely there.
"People are loving it."
Performances also came from English singer-songwriter Jade Bird, and Kitty, Daisy and Lewis, Ida Mae, Ian Siegal, and Little Barrie.
Covid safety measures have been in place on the 300-acre site and people had to test negative to mandatory lateral flow test before attending.
New band His Lordship also took to the stage in an exclusive first festival performance.