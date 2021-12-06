Where you can meet reindeer in Norfolk this Christmas
From garden centres to a football stadium, you can meet Santa's reindeer ahead of the big day in locations across Norfolk.
1. Baytree of Hilgay, Hilgay
Where: Steel's Drove, Hilgay, Downham Market, PE38 0QH
When: Daily until December 24, garden centre open Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10pm-4pm
Price: Donations towards The Swan Youth Project in Downham Market
This family-run garden centre has its own herd of 12 reindeer and two will be there every day until Christmas Eve and you can feed them carrots.
The mother and son duo are called Meep and MJ (Meep Junior) respectively as that is the noise the mum made when she was a calf.
There is also a mini Christmas market and Christmas trees available to buy alongside lights and decorations.
2. Carrow Road Festive Fair, Norwich
Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE
When: December 20-22, 10am-6pm
Price: Entry (without ice rink) - adults: £10, children (13-17): £5, under-12s: free, ice rink additional charge - adults: £14.50, children: £8.50, family ticket including ice rink (two adults and two children): £46, parking £5, canaries.co.uk
This three-day extravaganza is taking place at the home of Norwich City Football Club and the South Stand will become a winter wonderland.
The event will include an ice rink, live performances from the Joe Ringer Band and Sons of Mark and Father Christmas will be visiting from 11am, with gifts for under-12s.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the man in red will be accompanied by two reindeer.
3. Norwich Camping and Leisure, Blofield
Where: 58 Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4LQ
When: December 11 and 12, 11am-3pm
Price: Free
Santa's reindeer are making a flying visit to this camping store and garden centre.
There will be Christmas barbecue demonstrations taking place from 11am until 3pm on both days too.
You can also buy Christmas trees and decorations and pop into the neighbouring Blofield Farm Shop for local goodies.
4. Elveden Courtyard, Elveden
Where: London Road, Elveden, Thetford, IP24 3TJ
When: Every Saturday and Sunday, 11am-2.30pm until December 19
Price: Free
There are plenty of chances to see Santa's reindeer at the Elveden Estate on the Norfolk and Suffolk border this December.
You can also buy Christmas trees daily from 10am to 4pm and meet Newfoundland dogs every weekend from 11am until 3pm, who will be towing Christmas trees to cars in return for charity donations.