Where you can meet reindeer in Norfolk this Christmas

Baytree of Hilgay garden centre is one of the places you can see real reindeer in Norfolk this Christmas. - Credit: Will Wallis

From garden centres to a football stadium, you can meet Santa's reindeer ahead of the big day in locations across Norfolk.

1. Baytree of Hilgay, Hilgay

Where: Steel's Drove, Hilgay, Downham Market, PE38 0QH

When: Daily until December 24, garden centre open Monday to Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 10pm-4pm

Price: Donations towards The Swan Youth Project in Downham Market

This family-run garden centre has its own herd of 12 reindeer and two will be there every day until Christmas Eve and you can feed them carrots.

The mother and son duo are called Meep and MJ (Meep Junior) respectively as that is the noise the mum made when she was a calf.

There is also a mini Christmas market and Christmas trees available to buy alongside lights and decorations.

Carrow Road is holding its first ever Festive Fair this Christmas. - Credit: Archant

2. Carrow Road Festive Fair, Norwich

Where: Carrow Road Stadium, Carrow Road, Norwich, NR1 3JE

When: December 20-22, 10am-6pm

Price: Entry (without ice rink) - adults: £10, children (13-17): £5, under-12s: free, ice rink additional charge - adults: £14.50, children: £8.50, family ticket including ice rink (two adults and two children): £46, parking £5, canaries.co.uk

This three-day extravaganza is taking place at the home of Norwich City Football Club and the South Stand will become a winter wonderland.

The event will include an ice rink, live performances from the Joe Ringer Band and Sons of Mark and Father Christmas will be visiting from 11am, with gifts for under-12s.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the man in red will be accompanied by two reindeer.

You can see reindeer across Norfolk this Christmas. - Credit: Nick Butcher

3. Norwich Camping and Leisure, Blofield

Where: 58 Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4LQ

When: December 11 and 12, 11am-3pm

Price: Free

Santa's reindeer are making a flying visit to this camping store and garden centre.

There will be Christmas barbecue demonstrations taking place from 11am until 3pm on both days too.

You can also buy Christmas trees and decorations and pop into the neighbouring Blofield Farm Shop for local goodies.

You can also buy Christmas trees at the Elveden Estate. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

4. Elveden Courtyard, Elveden

Where: London Road, Elveden, Thetford, IP24 3TJ

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, 11am-2.30pm until December 19

Price: Free

There are plenty of chances to see Santa's reindeer at the Elveden Estate on the Norfolk and Suffolk border this December.

You can also buy Christmas trees daily from 10am to 4pm and meet Newfoundland dogs every weekend from 11am until 3pm, who will be towing Christmas trees to cars in return for charity donations.