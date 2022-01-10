Katherine Jenkins to perform at Sandringham as part of Jubilee celebrations

A series of events will be held at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - Credit: PA

Performances by Katherine Jenkins and stars from the West End are part of a programme of events at the Sandringham Estate this year to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen will become the first monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne this year and the Sandringham Estate will be a major focal point for this historic moment.

Celebrations will take place throughout 2022 at the Norfolk residence and will begin on Saturday, April 9, with a special exhibition inside Sandringham House.

Katherine Jenkins will be performing at Sandringham as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

Several events will be held over the extended June bank holiday weekend, including a performance by Katherine Jenkins alongside The Military Wives Choirs at an outdoor concert on Friday, June 3.

The weekend will culminate with a pageant on the estate showcasing a decade of motoring, accompanied by live music and aerial displays.

A number of limited edition commemorative pieces will also be introduced at the Sandringham Estate shop, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of history.

A special pink gin, a pale ale, a celebratory tea blend and a preserve made from local Norfolk fruit are among the items available to purchase.

Sandringham Estate is the much-loved country retreat of Her Majesty The Queen and has been the private home to four generations of British Monarchs since 1862. - Credit: Ian Burt

Platinum Jubilee programme of events at Sandringham 2022

Official Sandringham Platinum Jubilee Beacon

When: Thursday, June 2 from 7pm (Official lighting of the beacon will be held at 9.45pm)

Continuing the long tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations - the lighting of the Sandringham beacon will mark the Platinum Jubilee in the Royal Parkland, accompanied by live music from a piper and the Hunstanton Band.

This is a free event and tickets must be obtained online via the Sandringham website.

Katherine Jenkins joined by the Military Wives Choirs outdoor concert

When: Friday, June 3 from 7.30pm

A night of classical live music as Katherine Jenkins and The Military Wives perform an outdoor concert in the Royal Parkland, rounding the evening off with a special fly over and fireworks.

Tickets must be purchased online via Live Promotions.

Platinum Party at the Palace

When: Saturday, June 4, all day from 10am. Official screening from 8pm.

A live screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace in which some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars honour the most significant moments from the Queen’s reign.

Tickets available from the Sandringham website.

Pageant of Motoring

When: Sunday, June 5, 10am-5pm

The pageant will showcase a decade of motoring, live music and aerial displays alongside a variety of culinary delights, antique markets and a vintage fair.

Performing directly from the West End, Frankie’s Guys will stage songs by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, dynamic female trio Music Through The Decades and popular rock sensations The Houndogs, will all provide retro live music throughout the day.

Tickets will be available here.

Other events

An exhibition called Her Majesty The Queen at Sandringham: An Exemplary Reign and a Unique Country House will be in the ballroom at Sandringham House from April 9 until October 13.

Formal Jubilee celebratory planting forms part of a visit to the Sandringham Gardens from early May until October 13.

Alongside the events at Sandringham, pubs, bars and clubs across the county could be allowed to stay open into the early hours of the morning to allow people to celebrate the occasion during the bank holiday weekend in June.