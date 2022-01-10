News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Katherine Jenkins to perform at Sandringham as part of Jubilee celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:00 AM January 10, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II.

A series of events will be held at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk as part of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - Credit: PA

Performances by Katherine Jenkins and stars from the West End are part of a programme of events at the Sandringham Estate this year to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen will become the first monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne this year and the Sandringham Estate will be a major focal point for this historic moment.

Celebrations will take place throughout 2022 at the Norfolk residence and will begin on Saturday, April 9, with a special exhibition inside Sandringham House.

The Queen talks to Katherine Jenkins, as Foella Benjamin looks on, at the Scripture Union's 150th an

Katherine Jenkins will be performing at Sandringham as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: PA

Several events will be held over the extended June bank holiday weekend, including a performance by Katherine Jenkins alongside The Military Wives Choirs at an outdoor concert on Friday, June 3. 

The weekend will culminate with a pageant on the estate showcasing a decade of motoring, accompanied by live music and aerial displays.

A number of limited edition commemorative pieces will also be introduced at the Sandringham Estate shop, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of history.

A special pink gin, a pale ale, a celebratory tea blend and a preserve made from local Norfolk fruit are among the items available to purchase.

Sandringham House. Picture: Ian Burt

Sandringham Estate is the much-loved country retreat of Her Majesty The Queen and has been the private home to four generations of British Monarchs since 1862. - Credit: Ian Burt

Most Read

  1. 1 Car crashes on city roundabout
  2. 2 A11 reopened after two-vehicle crash
  3. 3 Seven walks to try in Norfolk – with a coffee pit-stop
  1. 4 7 of the best places to spot celebrities in Norfolk
  2. 5 Part of A1075 reopened after police incident
  3. 6 Duchess celebrates her 40th birthday in her beloved Norfolk
  4. 7 'Amazon effect' of online shopping surge hits recycling rates
  5. 8 Animal sanctuary's urgent appeal for duvets to keep dogs 'warm and cosy'
  6. 9 £850,000 boost to improve popular footpath and cycle route
  7. 10 Woman freed after being trapped in city crash

Platinum Jubilee programme of events at Sandringham 2022

Official Sandringham Platinum Jubilee Beacon

When: Thursday, June 2 from 7pm (Official lighting of the beacon will be held at 9.45pm)

Continuing the long tradition of celebrating royal jubilees, weddings and coronations - the lighting of the Sandringham beacon will mark the Platinum Jubilee in the Royal Parkland, accompanied by live music from a piper and the Hunstanton Band.

This is a free event and tickets must be obtained online via the Sandringham website. 

Katherine Jenkins joined by the Military Wives Choirs outdoor concert

When: Friday, June 3 from 7.30pm

A night of classical live music as Katherine Jenkins and The Military Wives perform an outdoor concert in the Royal Parkland, rounding the evening off with a special fly over and fireworks. 

Tickets must be purchased online via Live Promotions

Platinum Party at the Palace

When: Saturday, June 4, all day from 10am. Official screening from 8pm.

A live screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace in which some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars honour the most significant moments from the Queen’s reign.

Tickets available from the Sandringham website. 

Pageant of Motoring

When: Sunday, June 5, 10am-5pm

The pageant will showcase a decade of motoring, live music and aerial displays alongside a variety of culinary delights, antique markets and a vintage fair.  

Performing directly from the West End, Frankie’s Guys will stage songs by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, dynamic female trio Music Through The Decades and popular rock sensations The Houndogs, will all provide retro live music throughout the day. 

Tickets will be available here. 

Other events

An exhibition called Her Majesty The Queen at Sandringham: An Exemplary Reign and a Unique Country House will be in the ballroom at Sandringham House from April 9 until October 13.

Formal Jubilee celebratory planting forms part of a visit to the Sandringham Gardens from early May until October 13.

Alongside the events at Sandringham, pubs, bars and clubs across the county could be allowed to stay open into the early hours of the morning to allow people to celebrate the occasion during the bank holiday weekend in June. 

Royal Family
The Queen
Norfolk
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nick Stone was a teacher at City of Norwich School

'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
John Boyd, 77, who has been missing from Downham Market since January 4.

Norfolk Live News

Pensioner found in London four days after going missing in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Land behind Long Stratton Surgery, on which eight homes could be built off Swan Lane.

South Norfolk District Council

Homes bid withdrawn after GP surgery says land being 'encroached'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Crash on A149 Yarmouth Road North Walsham

Norfolk Live News

Two people in hospital after car rolled on to roof in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon