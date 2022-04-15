News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
When can I catch a glimpse of the Pink Moon?

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:44 PM April 15, 2022
The Pink Moon will rise on Saturday, April 16.

If you’re out and about enjoying the Easter bank holiday, be sure to keep an eye on the sky for the Pink Moon. 

This is the first full moon of spring which will be rising on Saturday, April 16. 

It will be at its fullest at around 7.55pm on Saturday evening, weather permitting. 

But despite its name, the moon will not actually be pink.  

It's actually named after pink wildflowers, which appear in North America in early spring. 

If you are unable to see the Pink Moon at its peak, it will also appear full on Easter Sunday, as well as the night before on Good Friday [April 15]. 

The first meteor shower of the year is also set to begin this week. 

Activity from the Lyrids began overnight and will be ramping up over the coming days. 

