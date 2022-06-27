Peter Andre to visit Norfolk as part of 30-year celebration tour

Peter Andre is set to visit Hunstanton Princess Theatre in Norfolk in 2023 - Credit: PA

Australian singing sensation Peter Andre will visit Norfolk next year as he celebrates 30 years in showbiz.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday (July 1) to watch the Mysterious Girl star perform at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Alongside his management team, Andre has teamed up with Renovi Studios to create a series of real-life and digital events to celebrate his 30 years in the industry.

The 49-year-old had three UK number one singles in 1996 and has been a regular face on British television since appearing on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2004.

There will be a chance for five people to win an exclusive one-to-one video call with the star and take part in a meet and greet before the show.

Ticket prices start at £41.50 and are priced up to £56.50 depending on seats.

Meet and greet tickets are available for an additional £50 fee.