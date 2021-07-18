'Smiles all round' as sun shines on Norfolk Garden Show

Published: 3:59 PM July 18, 2021 Updated: 4:07 PM July 18, 2021

People enjoying the sunshine at the Norfolk Garden Show. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Norfolk gardeners were basking in the sun for this year's Norfolk Garden Show which has been run over the weekend.

From hundreds of exhibitors throughout the weekend, to live music and great food and drink, there was a feeling of post-Covid normality in the air.

Exhibitors back at the Norfolk Garden Show basking in the sunshine at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Norfolk Garden Show has returned after a five to six year hiatus and the antique fair was running for the first time in 19 months.

Matthew Upson, director of Aztec Garden Shows. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Matthew Upson, director of Aztec Garden Shows, said: "Both events have been very popular this weekend and people are craving a great day out after Covid.

"It feels fantastic to be back. We've done a lot of events in Blenheim Palace, Essex, we are about six seven events in now and with each one people are just so happy to be back out.

Large crowds turned out for the event. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

You may also want to watch:

"As an event company we had a year where we couldn't do anything.

"It is great to see the exhibitors selling to everyone again as well it is smiles all round."

Garden lovers bask in the sun at the Norfolk Garden Show. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

People enter the Norfolk Showground to enjoy a day at the Norfolk Garden Show. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

People were glad to return to some sense of normality. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The Garden Show has a great variety of plants. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa



