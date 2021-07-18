'Smiles all round' as sun shines on Norfolk Garden Show
- Credit: Victoria Pertusa
Norfolk gardeners were basking in the sun for this year's Norfolk Garden Show which has been run over the weekend.
From hundreds of exhibitors throughout the weekend, to live music and great food and drink, there was a feeling of post-Covid normality in the air.
The Norfolk Garden Show has returned after a five to six year hiatus and the antique fair was running for the first time in 19 months.
Matthew Upson, director of Aztec Garden Shows, said: "Both events have been very popular this weekend and people are craving a great day out after Covid.
"It feels fantastic to be back. We've done a lot of events in Blenheim Palace, Essex, we are about six seven events in now and with each one people are just so happy to be back out.
"As an event company we had a year where we couldn't do anything.
"It is great to see the exhibitors selling to everyone again as well it is smiles all round."
