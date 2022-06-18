News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Have you visited Norfolk's magical new fairy garden?

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:14 PM June 18, 2022
The Glade Sculpture Garden has opened at Pensthorpe Natural Park. 

Visitors to Pensthorpe Natural Park are in for a magical day out as a new fairy garden has been unveiled. 

The Glade Sculpture Garden has just opened at the Norfolk attraction, located near Fakenham, in time for the summer holidays. 

It can be found under a canopy of trees in the former red squirrel enclosure and it features evergreen trees, grasses, seasonal hellebores, ferns and wildflowers, which will be left to evolve naturally over time. 

Deb Jordan with Robin Wight in The Glade Sculpture Garden at Pensthorpe. 

There are several sculptures, with the centrepiece a 12ft fairy by artist Robin Wight and it was commissioned by Pensthorpe owners Bill and Deb Jordan. 

There are also three giant dandelion sculptures, alongside intricate mosaics and glass artwork.

Jonathan Pearce, head gardener, said: “This has always been a lovely space and with the birdsong and the running water there is a peaceful atmosphere.

The Glade Sculpture Garden also features intricate mosaics and glass artwork. 

"We hope visitors will enjoy seeing the plants, trees and shrubs evolve over time.”  

