Watch for fireballs: Halley's Comet meteor shower to peak this week
One of the year's biggest and most prolific meteor showers is peaking this week.
Active from September 26 to November 22, the Orionids meteor shower is peaking on October 21.
The meteors will be bright and fast with glowing trains and some fireballs.
At their peak between midnight and dawn, there will be a rate of up to 25 meteors per hour.
The meteors' radiant - the point in the sky from which they appear - is the constellation of Orion.
Orionids is a product of Halley's Comet, a comet that appears in the sky every 75 years.
Viewers lying or sitting down to watch the shower should ensure their feet are facing southeast for the best view.
Most Read
- 1 Riverside pub named one of the best places in the UK for Sunday lunch
- 2 Six months on, what's life like at the region's first electric garage?
- 3 Heartbroken parents to urge police to re-examine son’s death
- 4 Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country
- 5 First act announced for Forest Live gigs in summer 2023
- 6 Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S
- 7 Martin Lewis issues financial warning to unmarried couples living together
- 8 'Inappropriate location': Nature charity slams McDonalds plans
- 9 Farm shop opening 'Christmas Shed' with festive stalls and food tastings
- 10 Firefighters tackle house blaze in Norfolk town
They should also make sure to turn off phones and torches 15 minutes before to allow their eyes to adjust.
The moon is between its last quarter and the new moon which will allow for better visibility.
If you get a photo of the meteor shower, we'd love to see it. Send your pictures to grace.piercy@archant.co.uk.