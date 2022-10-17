Watch for fireballs: Halley's Comet meteor shower to peak this week

The well-known Orionids meteor shower is peaking this week

One of the year's biggest and most prolific meteor showers is peaking this week.

Active from September 26 to November 22, the Orionids meteor shower is peaking on October 21.

The meteors will be bright and fast with glowing trains and some fireballs.

At their peak between midnight and dawn, there will be a rate of up to 25 meteors per hour.

The meteors' radiant - the point in the sky from which they appear - is the constellation of Orion.

Orionids is a product of Halley's Comet, a comet that appears in the sky every 75 years.

Viewers lying or sitting down to watch the shower should ensure their feet are facing southeast for the best view.

They should also make sure to turn off phones and torches 15 minutes before to allow their eyes to adjust.

The moon is between its last quarter and the new moon which will allow for better visibility.

