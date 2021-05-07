Retro party and outdoor cinema combine at summer event

Published: 12:58 PM May 7, 2021

Open Air Screen is back for summer 2021 and as well as an outdoor cinema there will also be a retro party. - Credit: Josh Hutcheon (OpenAirScreen)

A popular outdoor cinema is back for 2021 and this time will combine classic films with a retro party.

Open Air Screen launched last summer in the grounds of Langley School, near Loddon, and guests could enjoy blockbusters under the stars.

It is returning there on the weekend of July 17 and 18 and will also be in a new location at Taverham Hall, the Langley Prep School site, from June 26 to 27, with all events running from 3pm to 11.30pm.

Open Air Screen is bringing back Dirty Dancing this year for its outdoor cinema. - Credit: Josh Hutcheon (OpenAirScreen)

The event is organised by couple Damien and Lucy Smart, from Costessey, and this time around they have teamed up with Karl Duke at KSD Events, which runs retro party experiences.

Before the film on all days there will be live acts, with eighties music on Saturdays and hits from the seventies on Sundays.

On June 26 at Taverham Hall it is Acoustic Blondie followed by Footloose and on June 27 it will be the Debbie Boyd Band and Saturday Night Fever, for adults only in the evening.

This time around there will be retro live music acts before the film. - Credit: Matt at I Do Photography

At Langley School, Dirty Dancing will be shown on July 17 and Grease on July 18, with the music acts to be confirmed.

Organiser Damien Smart, 41, who ran security at events before the pandemic, said: "I was keen to do seventies and eighties nights with a live act, DJ and then into a film at sunset.

"Karl does retro party experiences mainly at Lynford Hall [near Thetford]."

Norwich burger joint Zaks will provide burgers, chicken and vegan food, with drinks from The Cheeky Tipple horse box bar and snacks from Retro Sweets.

Mr Smart added: "Zaks emailed last year to say they were interested, but didn't have their van up and running.

"Now they have two, so we had a Teams meeting with owners Chris and Ian.

"It is an American diner so a good fit and we are keen to keep the relationship going as it is a good local brand."

The Cheeky Tipple will provide drinks from a converted horse box. - Credit: Lucy Smart

At the event, there will also be fancy dress competitions and a photobooth.

Attendees need to bring their own chairs and umbrellas and blankets are recommended.

Tickets cost £20 or £5 for the film only at thelittleboxoffice.com/OpenAirScreen