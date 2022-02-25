Olly Murs cancels Blickling show after major surgery
- Credit: PA
Olly Murs has cancelled his summer shows after undergoing major knee surgery.
Among the star's now cancelled shows is his upcoming concert at Blickling Hall which was planned for July 12, 2022.
In a statement, Murs said: "I am gutted to have to write this message but unfortunately I've had to undergo major knee surgery again this week.
"Been trying my best to avoid having it done but the operation was needed and it went well.
"I'm recovering in hospital but it means I'm having to cancel my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab."
The singer announced refunds would be available from customers point of purchase.
It is the second time fans have missed out on hearing The X Factor star's hits after the Blickling show was moved from 2021 date to 2022.
Murs is not the only singer to have cancelled an upcoming show at the estate near Aylsham.
Earlier this month, Lionel Richie cancelled his appearance at the National Trust location due to Covid concerns.