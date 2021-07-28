Village to share gardens for scarecrow trail
- Credit: Paul TIbbs
Villagers are set to share their gardens and welcome visitors to a scarecrow trail at the weekend.
Some 14 plots at Old Hunstanton will be taking part on Friday and Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.
There will also be displays at St Mary's Church, along with cakes, lunches and stalls at the village hall.
Tickets to view the gardens are priced at £5.
Historic points of interest around the village have been highlighted with a scarecrow trail.

Jac Sandy, one of he organisers, said: "Old Hunstanton Village is thrilled to be hosting a fun event this weekend.
"The village has come together as a community to celebrate after a difficult 2020 for everyone, and looks forward to welcoming friends to enjoy this beautiful, historical, coastal village."
