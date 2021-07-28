News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Village to share gardens for scarecrow trail

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:32 PM July 28, 2021   
Old Hunstanton

Villagers have built a scarecrow trail around Old Hunstanton ready for this weekend's flowers and fun event - Credit: Paul TIbbs

Villagers are set to share their gardens and welcome visitors to a scarecrow trail at the weekend.

Some 14 plots at Old Hunstanton will be taking part on Friday and Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be displays at St Mary's Church, along with cakes, lunches and stalls at the village hall.

Old Hunstanton flowers and fun

A scarecrow chef outside the Neptune Inn at Old Hunstanton ready for this weekends flowers and fun event - Credit: Paul TIbbs

Tickets to view the gardens are priced at £5.

Historic points of interest around the village have been highlighted with a scarecrow trail.

You may also want to watch:

Jac Sandy, one of he organisers, said: "Old Hunstanton Village is thrilled to be hosting a fun event this weekend.  

"The village has come together as a community to celebrate after a difficult 2020 for everyone, and looks forward to welcoming friends to enjoy this beautiful, historical, coastal village."


Most Read

  1. 1 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  2. 2 Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved
  3. 3 Drug dealer walks free from court for his 145th offence
  1. 4 Police called to troublespot Norwich hotel 324 times in two years
  2. 5 New 20mph speed cameras to tackle NDR rat-runners
  3. 6 Police search undergrowth as man arrested for murder of missing woman
  4. 7 'Is this a wind up?' - Artist's shock as Delia buys 101 of his paintings
  5. 8 Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000
  6. 9 The best restaurant in Norfolk for a romantic date revealed
  7. 10 Former City skipper a frontrunner for Swansea job
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Body found at Mousehold Heath there for 'considerable amount of time'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Caister-on-Sea beach.

Norfolk Live

Man taken to hospital after cardiac arrest at beach

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Flooding incidents after heavy rainfall. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Norfolk Weather

Risk of flooding in parts of region as storms slowly move in

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
File photo of heavy rain at Spooner Row. Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant.

Trains cancelled due to flooding - and more heavy rain expected

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus