North Norfolk coast named one of the best places in UK for a family break

The north Norfolk coast has been named one of the best places in the UK for a family holiday.

The area ranked fifth on the list which was compiled by international travel publication Condé Nast Traveller.

It was praised for its "joyous, freewheeling coastline" and the wide number of outdoor activities.

Condé Nast Traveller said: "It [North Norfolk Coast] has big skies and big beaches, the sands stretching out for miles, tufted by marram grass and pockmarked by hoofprints, with windmills to tilt at on the horizon."

Trips to visit marshlands and tidal creeks at Blakeney Point or to the seaside attractions of Cromer were suggested by the magazine.

Holkham Beach received a particular mention and was described as "epic" with its offering of kite-flying, swimming and beach cricket followed by a visit to Holkham Hall.

Other places in the UK included in the list of 'top 10 family breaks' included St Ives in Cornwall, Abergavenny in Wales and Edinburgh in Scotland.