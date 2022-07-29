Revealed: Norfolk's best hotels for boating, beach walks and local food

Things to do

The Gin Trap Inn in Ringstead, near Hunstanton, is a 17th century coaching inn with 13 bedrooms. - Credit: The Gin Trap Inn

From boating breaks to beach walks, here are some of the best hotels you can stay at in Norfolk.

With the perfect mix of tranquil countryside and bustling city and town centres, Norfolk is a popular choice for those looking for a staycation.

Yahoo News has rounded up its top picks in the county, with eight hotels depending on what kind of holiday you want.

These are what it ranked as the best:

1. Best for a theatrical city break: The Assembly House, Norwich

2. Best for boating on the broads: The Norfolk Mead, Coltishall

3. Best for birdwatching and beach walks: The Lifeboat Inn, Thornham

4. Best for fabulous local food: The Dial House, Reepham

5. Best for unusual artworks: The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market

6. Best for vintage village vibes: Byfords, Holt

7. Best for four-legged friends: The Globe Inn, Wells

8. Best for holiday spirit: The Gin Trap Inn, Ringstead