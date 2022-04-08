Norfolk's tulip fields reopening soon
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Norfolk's tulip fields will be open again this spring, after visitors raised thousands for the Norfolk Hospice.
The 2022 event is due to take place from Thursday, April 21 until Monday, May 2 but will be closed Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27.
The fields are in a different location from last year's site at Hillington and are located just off the A148, close to the Knight’s Hill roundabout; the exact location will be revealed to ticket purchasers.
Last year, blooms planted by Mark Eves, of Belmont Nurseries, attracted over 6,000 visitors from all over the UK and raised £21,500.
All funds raised will again benefit the Norfolk Hospice, which is an independent charity based in the village of Hillington, which provides free end of life care and bereavement support to residents living in north and west Norfolk.
Tickets must be pre-booked in advance and these will go on sale on Tuesday, April 12 at 10am at norfolkhospice.org.uk/tulips.
Visitors will be given 45-minute slots with first entry at 10am and last entry at 3.15pm. Adult admission is £5, children (aged five to 17) are £3 and under-fives are free.
The Norfolk Hospice has also collaborated with Miffy, the white rabbit character which appears in the popular picture books by Dutch illustrator, Dick Bruna. Miffy will be visiting the fields on Monday, May 2 and exclusive Miffy merchandise will be sold throughout the event.
There will be local traders selling food and refreshments, toilet facilities, ample parking and a stall selling merchandise at the fields.
Dogs and drones are strictly forbidden, while wheelchair and pram use is discouraged due to uneven terrain.
The event’s sponsors are Stebbings Car Superstore and Timber Services Ltd. Supporters are Algeco, Rudd Marquees, T M Browne, Bawsey Country Park and Rural Broadband.
For more information and for tickets please visit www.norfolkhospice.org.uk/tulips.