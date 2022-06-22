Norfolk road trip named one of the best in the UK

A road trip running from Cromer to King's Lynn has been named as one of the UK's best. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

A road trip route that runs from north to west Norfolk has been named among the best in the country.

Cromer to King's Lynn placed fourth in a list of the UK's 10 best road trips for 2022.

The list, compiled by EnjoyTravel and Big 7 Travel, placed the Norfolk journey above trips in Cornwall, Yorkshire, and the Isle of Arran.

Contributors described the 50-mile drive as "classic bucket-and-spade charm" with the opportunity to savour Cromer crabs and visit the UK's largest seal colony.

They said: "Pick up the road in Cromer, which is famous for its sweet crabs, faded Victorian glamour, and the tallest church in Norfolk.

"The entire stretch of this shoreline is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, so you’re guaranteed good views at every turn."

It comes after tourists flocked to the north Norfolk coast to soak up temperatures of 32C on Friday, June 17.

