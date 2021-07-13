Excitement grows ahead of Norfolk Garden Show this weekend

Published: 6:50 PM July 13, 2021

The Norfolk Garden Show is heading to the Norfolk Showground this weekend. - Credit: Contributed

The Norfolk Showground will burst into bloom this weekend for the Norfolk Garden Show.

The event runs from this Friday, July 16 until Sunday, July 18 and has been created by gardeners for everyone that enjoys their outdoor space, however large or small.

It is open from 10am until 5pm each day and visitors can enjoy a great day out with fabulous food and drink, live music as well as hundreds of exhibitors throughout the weekend.

There will be a range of indoor and outdoor trade stands. - Credit: Contributed

There will be plenty of opportunity to purchase plants from the nurseries directly at the show and to enjoy shopping from an abundance of indoor and outdoor trade stands.

They will be selling everything from garden furniture, planters, sculptures and bird tables to garden ornaments, essential tools and hundreds of other products.

Visitors can also join celebrity gardener Mig Kimpton for some floral inspiration at one of his demonstrations.

Celebrity gardener Mig Kimpton will be doing demonstrations. - Credit: Contributed

He will be using seasonal flowers to create some wonderful floral designs filled with colour, textures and fragrance.

Floral Demonstrations will be taking place every day of the show at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Visit the Food and Drink Marquee and taste your way around the world with a range of fabulous food and drink vendors and artisans, including irresistible tastings and samples.

From some of the UK’s finest wines and spirits to homemade pies, cakes, cheeses and pastries, visitors will find a huge selection of treats available to purchase.

Explore the innovative craft and gift stands from around the country bringing fresh ideas and unusual, unique gifts.

There will be entertainment all weekend, including live music from Hollie-Blue Huntsman. - Credit: Contributed

There will also be entertainment for the whole family at different intervals throughout the weekend, including live music from Hollie-Blue Huntsman.

Parking is free at the event and dogs are allowed on leads.

For guaranteed admission book discounted advance tickets online at norfolkgardenshow.co.uk, which cost £10 for adults, £9 for concessions and accompanied children are free.

Tickets to the show also allow entry to the Norfolk Antique and Collectors Fair on July 17 and 18 at the Norfolk Showground.