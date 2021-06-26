Which farms can you visit on Open Farm Sunday?

Published: 6:00 AM June 26, 2021

Rebecca Mayhew with some of her dairy cows at Old Hall Farm in Woodton - Credit: Nick Butcher

Farms will be throwing open their gates to visitors for the first time since lockdown when Open Farm Sunday returns on June 27.

The popular annual event, which was cancelled last year, is going ahead this weekend - but with smaller, socially-distanced events due to the extension of the Covid-19 restrictions.

It gives a chance for families to meet farm animals, take tractor and trailer tours, and find out more about the countryside and how food is produced.

Events registered on the Open Farm Sunday website in our region include:

Crown Point Estate, Whitlingham Country Park, Trowse, Norwich, NR14 8TR. 10am - 4pm.

With a theme of "Where our Food Comes From", the event will feature farm machinery and precision technology demonstrations, arable crops and tractor and trailer rides around the farm. The estate features 1,500 hectares of arable farming, woodland and environmental schemes, with the 15.5ha nature reserve at Whitlingham Country Park.

Old Hall Farm, Norwich Road, Woodton, near Bungay, NR35 2LP. 9am until 4pm, with milking demo at 9am.

Meet the "Jersey Goddesses" providing the raw milk in the cow-with-calf dairy. There are also goats, Herdwick sheep, rare breed pigs, farm tours, a food and drink festival by the farm shop, displays of modern and vintage machinery, craft stalls, face painting, and vineyard tours.

Deepdale Farm, Main Road, Burnham Deepdale, King's Lynn, PE31 8DD. 10am-4pm with guided farm walks at 11am and 3pm.

Learn about the farm, meet the team and some of their partners, and join guided walks around parts of the farm that are not usually open to the public. The event offers a chance to find out more about the crops grown, how the team is farming organically and how they are managing much of the farm to support wildlife.



Hundred River Farm, Jays Hill Road, Sotterley, Beccles, NR34 7UH. Sessions start at 9.30am-12-30pm and 2.30pm-5.30pm.

The farm is a haven for wildlife, comprising half water meadows and traditional marsh, with a small herd of Hereford cattle enjoy an outdoor life grazing the herb-rich meadow pastures. Activities include animal feeding and handling in small groups and a farm walk to learn about the evolution of grains and cereals.

A spokesman for Open Farm Sunday organisers at LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) said: "LEAF Open Farm Sunday will still be going ahead as planned with smaller scale, socially distanced farm walks and talks.

"Outdoor events are low risk regarding Covid transmission and the current Covid restrictions do not impact outdoor agricultural and horticultural events for up to 4,000 people in England.

"Ultimately, we are so pleased that we can bring the public out onto farms this summer, to find out more about the agricultural industry first-hand and to give visitors a memorable experience."