11 fun things to do in Norfolk over the Easter holidays
- Credit: BeWILDerwood
From theatre shows to spring fairs, there are lots of of things to do with all the family in Norfolk over the Easter school holidays.
1. The Lion the Witch and The Wardrobe, Norwich
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL
When: April 5 to 9
Price: From £23, norwichtheatre.org, themed workshops also running (visit the 'take part' section to register)
Go through the wardrobe to Narnia in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Norwich Theatre Royal, starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch and featuring incredible puppetry.
2. Children's Easter Chocolate Workshop, Holt
Where: 1 Appleyard, Holt, NR35 6AR
When: April 4, 10am-1pm (aged 5-8), 2pm-5pm (aged 8+)
Price: £40pp, norfolkingaround.com
Norfolking Around is a lifestyle brand that recently opened its first store in Holt and it has partnered with local businesses for engaging Easter workshops, including chocolate making with Harrison Chocolatiers.
3. The Wizard of Oz, King's Lynn
Where: Alive Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW
When: April 9, 2pm/6pm
Price: £18.75-£21, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk
Follow the yellow brick road to the Corn Exchange for a fantastic new Easter pantomime version of The Wizard of Oz, starring Bobby Davro as the Scarecrow and Stevi Ritchie as the Tin Man.
4. Easter Treasure Quest and Trail, Hoveton
Where: Hoveton Hall Gardens, Hoveton, NR12 8RJ
When: April 15 to 18, 10.30am-5pm
Price: Included in garden entry price - adults: £8, children (4-16): £4, over 60s: £7, under 4s free (no need to book)
By following the clues, the treasure hunt will take you on a journey around the gardens ending at the entrance kiosk so you can collect your Easter prize. There is also an Easter egg hunt in the Spider Gardens especially for the under 5s.
5. The Great Easter Eggsploration, Pensthorpe
Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN
When: April 2 to 19, 10am to 5pm
Price: Adults: £13.95, children (3-16): £12.95, under 3s: free, pensthorpe.com
On this Easter-themed trail, families will learn different facts about birds, eggs and nests and find coloured eggs throughout the park using a treasure map. There will also be a mini treasure hunt around WildRootz outdoor play area and free arts and crafts activities.
6. The Pesky Bunnies Easter Eggs-pedition, Hoveton
When: April 2 to 19, 10am to 5pm
Price: Under 92cm: free, 92-105cm: £19.50, over 105cm: £21.50, aged over 65: £13.50, norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk
Families will be able to meet the Easter bunny and hunt for six large eggs around the park with a prize on offer. Other activities include face painting, storytelling, bunny ear crafts and boat rides, which are all included in the ticket price.
7. Sprowston Easter Craft and Gift Fair, Sprowston
Where: Sprowston Community Academy, Cannerby Lane, Sprowston, NR7 8NE
When: April 16, 11am-3pm
Price: Free entry
This spring fair will feature 60 stalls run by talented local makers. It is organised by Sarah Claxton, of Sarah Cee Designs, who is also running a fair at Hellesdon High School (NR6 5SB) on April 2 (11am-3pm).
8. Easter Eggspress, Aylsham and Wroxham
Where: Bure Valley Railway - Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW/Wroxham Station, Belaugh Road, Hoveton, NR12 8UU
When: April 2 to 18
Price: Return tickets - adults (16+): £16, children (5-15): £8, under 5s: free, booking advised at bvrw.co.uk
Hop on board the Easter Eggspress, which runs between Aylsham and Wroxham, with free chocolate eggs to all the children who complete the Easter Stamp trail.
9. Easter Egg-Stravaganza and Live Lambing, Hoveton
Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
When: April 2-19, 10am-5pm
Price: Tickets are £13.99pp for anyone aged over 2, under-2s free, wroxhambarns.co.uk
Your day out includes unlimited play at the Fun Park, with mini-golf, go karts, jumping pillows and more, and the Junior Farm with donkeys, goats, alpacas to name a few.
In the new maternity barn you will meet pregnant sheep and have a strong chance of seeing a live birth, with a range of talks also running over the holidays.
10. Pirates Live, Great Yarmouth
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU
When: April 2 to May 2
Price: Adults: £19-£26, concessions (60+): £18-£22, children (under 14s): £12-£16, hippodromecircus.co.uk
Join Jack Jay and Johnny Mac in a brand new swashbuckling pirate show featuring an amazing cast of actors, acrobats and aerialists all set on a huge galleon in the Hippodrome water spectacular.
11. Dippy's Egg-cellent Easter, Lenwade
Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE
When: April 2-19, 10am-5pm
Price: Adults and children over 90cm: £19.95, children under 90cm: free, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk
An Easter activity sheet full of exciting tasks and special treats will be handed out to all visitors. Themed activities running include carrots hidden around the park, an egg hunt, magical adventure Dippy in Wonderland, Queen of Hearts croquet and crafts.