11 fun things to do in Norfolk over the Easter holidays

BeWILDerwood in Norfolk is offering Easter crafts for children over the Easter holidays. - Credit: BeWILDerwood

From theatre shows to spring fairs, there are lots of of things to do with all the family in Norfolk over the Easter school holidays.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal. - Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

1. The Lion the Witch and The Wardrobe, Norwich

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, Theatre Street, Norwich, NR2 1RL

When: April 5 to 9

Price: From £23, norwichtheatre.org, themed workshops also running (visit the 'take part' section to register)

Go through the wardrobe to Narnia in The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Norwich Theatre Royal, starring Samantha Womack as the White Witch and featuring incredible puppetry.

A children's Easter chocolate workshop is running in Holt. - Credit: Supplied

2. Children's Easter Chocolate Workshop, Holt

Where: 1 Appleyard, Holt, NR35 6AR

When: April 4, 10am-1pm (aged 5-8), 2pm-5pm (aged 8+)

Price: £40pp, norfolkingaround.com

Norfolking Around is a lifestyle brand that recently opened its first store in Holt and it has partnered with local businesses for engaging Easter workshops, including chocolate making with Harrison Chocolatiers.

The Wizard of Oz stars Stevi Ritchie and Bobby Davro. - Credit: Supplied

3. The Wizard of Oz, King's Lynn

Where: Alive Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, PE30 1JW

When: April 9, 2pm/6pm

Price: £18.75-£21, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

Follow the yellow brick road to the Corn Exchange for a fantastic new Easter pantomime version of The Wizard of Oz, starring Bobby Davro as the Scarecrow and Stevi Ritchie as the Tin Man.

Head to Hoveton Hall Gardens for an Easter trail. - Credit: Hoveton Hall

4. Easter Treasure Quest and Trail, Hoveton

Where: Hoveton Hall Gardens, Hoveton, NR12 8RJ

When: April 15 to 18, 10.30am-5pm

Price: Included in garden entry price - adults: £8, children (4-16): £4, over 60s: £7, under 4s free (no need to book)

By following the clues, the treasure hunt will take you on a journey around the gardens ending at the entrance kiosk so you can collect your Easter prize. There is also an Easter egg hunt in the Spider Gardens especially for the under 5s.

A family enjoying a day out at Pensthorpe Natural Park. - Credit: Steve Adams

5. The Great Easter Eggsploration, Pensthorpe

Where: Pensthorpe Natural Park, Pensthorpe Road, Fakenham, NR21 0LN

When: April 2 to 19, 10am to 5pm

Price: Adults: £13.95, children (3-16): £12.95, under 3s: free, pensthorpe.com

On this Easter-themed trail, families will learn different facts about birds, eggs and nests and find coloured eggs throughout the park using a treasure map. There will also be a mini treasure hunt around WildRootz outdoor play area and free arts and crafts activities.

There are lots of things to do at BeWILDerwood over the Easter holidays. - Credit: BeWILDerwood

6. The Pesky Bunnies Easter Eggs-pedition, Hoveton

When: April 2 to 19, 10am to 5pm

Price: Under 92cm: free, 92-105cm: £19.50, over 105cm: £21.50, aged over 65: £13.50, norfolk.bewilderwood.co.uk

Families will be able to meet the Easter bunny and hunt for six large eggs around the park with a prize on offer. Other activities include face painting, storytelling, bunny ear crafts and boat rides, which are all included in the ticket price.

Sarah Claxton, of Sarah Cee Designs, has two upcoming spring fairs. - Credit: Sarah Cee Designs

7. Sprowston Easter Craft and Gift Fair, Sprowston

Where: Sprowston Community Academy, Cannerby Lane, Sprowston, NR7 8NE

When: April 16, 11am-3pm

Price: Free entry

This spring fair will feature 60 stalls run by talented local makers. It is organised by Sarah Claxton, of Sarah Cee Designs, who is also running a fair at Hellesdon High School (NR6 5SB) on April 2 (11am-3pm).

The Easter Eggspress is returning to the Bure Valley Railway for 2022. - Credit: Bure Valley Railway

8. Easter Eggspress, Aylsham and Wroxham

Where: Bure Valley Railway - Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW/Wroxham Station, Belaugh Road, Hoveton, NR12 8UU

When: April 2 to 18

Price: Return tickets - adults (16+): £16, children (5-15): £8, under 5s: free, booking advised at bvrw.co.uk

Hop on board the Easter Eggspress, which runs between Aylsham and Wroxham, with free chocolate eggs to all the children who complete the Easter Stamp trail.

Twin five-day-old lambs snuggle together at Wroxham Barns. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

9. Easter Egg-Stravaganza and Live Lambing, Hoveton

Where: Wroxham Barns, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU

When: April 2-19, 10am-5pm

Price: Tickets are £13.99pp for anyone aged over 2, under-2s free, wroxhambarns.co.uk

Your day out includes unlimited play at the Fun Park, with mini-golf, go karts, jumping pillows and more, and the Junior Farm with donkeys, goats, alpacas to name a few.

In the new maternity barn you will meet pregnant sheep and have a strong chance of seeing a live birth, with a range of talks also running over the holidays.

Pirates Live returns to the Hippodrome Circus this Easter. - Credit: Hippodrome Circus/David Street

10. Pirates Live, Great Yarmouth

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EU

When: April 2 to May 2

Price: Adults: £19-£26, concessions (60+): £18-£22, children (under 14s): £12-£16, hippodromecircus.co.uk

Join Jack Jay and Johnny Mac in a brand new swashbuckling pirate show featuring an amazing cast of actors, acrobats and aerialists all set on a huge galleon in the Hippodrome water spectacular.

There is lots going on at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure this Easter. - Credit: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure

11. Dippy's Egg-cellent Easter, Lenwade

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JE

When: April 2-19, 10am-5pm

Price: Adults and children over 90cm: £19.95, children under 90cm: free, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

An Easter activity sheet full of exciting tasks and special treats will be handed out to all visitors. Themed activities running include carrots hidden around the park, an egg hunt, magical adventure Dippy in Wonderland, Queen of Hearts croquet and crafts.