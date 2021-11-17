Norfolk coast named among best areas for outstanding natural beauty

Norfolk’s coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictured is the coastline in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant

The Norfolk coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK.

With its beautiful sandy shores, scenic coastal walks and countless wildlife, it’s no wonder why thousands of tourists chose the Norfolk coastline as their staycation destination every year.

Gorleston, Horsey, Winterton, Holkham, Cromer and Hunstanton are just some of the stunning beaches visitors can chose from.

In a study by Which?, the county’s coastline made it onto a list of the most scenic areas in the UK.

On the consumer organisation’s website, it stated: “Whether it’s dense forests and lush valleys or rugged coastline and lofty peaks, Covid restrictions on travelling abroad have made us appreciate what’s on our doorstep.

“The UK really delivers when it comes to natural beauty, especially in the 34 areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONBs) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as in the 40 National Scenic Areas (NSAs) in Scotland."

Which? Connect members rated their experience of these destinations for their scenery, walks, wildlife, peace and quiet and more.

The Norfolk coast came in at number 19, with an overall area score of 80pc.

Which? Members rated the county as the following:

Scenery: 3 stars

Walks: 3 stars

Wildlife: 5 stars

Peace and quiet: 3 stars

Visitor facilities: 4 stars

Food and drink: 4 stars

Tourist attractions: 3 stars

Accommodation: 4 stars

The top destination for its areas of outstanding natural beauty was the Isles of Scilly.

The Northumberland coast also ranked among the best destinations and was awarded five stars for its scenery.

