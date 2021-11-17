News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk coast named among best areas for outstanding natural beauty

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:47 PM November 17, 2021
Emily Thomson's North Norfolk staycation. A bike ride to Sherringham along the coast. Photo: Emily T

Norfolk's coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictured is the coastline in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant

The Norfolk coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. 

With its beautiful sandy shores, scenic coastal walks and countless wildlife, it’s no wonder why thousands of tourists chose the Norfolk coastline as their staycation destination every year. 

Gorleston, Horsey, Winterton, Holkham, Cromer and Hunstanton are just some of the stunning beaches visitors can chose from. 

Emily Thomson's North Norfolk staycation. A bike ride to Sherringham along the coast. Photo: Emily T

Norfolk’s coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictured is the coastline in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant

In a study by Which?, the county’s coastline made it onto a list of the most scenic areas in the UK.  

On the consumer organisation’s website, it stated: “Whether it’s dense forests and lush valleys or rugged coastline and lofty peaks, Covid restrictions on travelling abroad have made us appreciate what’s on our doorstep.  

“The UK really delivers when it comes to natural beauty, especially in the 34 areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONBs) in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as in the 40 National Scenic Areas (NSAs) in Scotland."

Which? Connect members rated their experience of these destinations for their scenery, walks, wildlife, peace and quiet and more.

A Banksy painting was removed from Gorleston beach by Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Norfolk's coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictured is Gorleston beach. - Credit: James Bass

The Norfolk coast came in at number 19, with an overall area score of 80pc.

Which? Members rated the county as the following: 

  • Scenery: 3 stars 
  • Walks: 3 stars 
  • Wildlife: 5 stars 
  • Peace and quiet: 3 stars 
  • Visitor facilities: 4 stars 
  • Food and drink: 4 stars 
  • Tourist attractions: 3 stars 
  • Accommodation: 4 stars 
One of the two baby sea pups believed to be twins with its mother in the dunes at Horsey.December

Norfolk's coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictured is a baby seal pup on the beach at Horsey. - Credit: Archant

The top destination for its areas of outstanding natural beauty was the Isles of Scilly. 

The Northumberland coast also ranked among the best destinations and was awarded five stars for its scenery.

Sea Palling beach. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk's coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictured is Sea Palling beach. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A deserted stretch of Holkham beach.

Norfolk's coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictured is Holkham beach. - Credit: Archant

Sandcastles on Hunstanton beach on the late May bank holiday. Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk's coast has been named among the best areas of outstanding natural beauty in the UK. Pictured is sandcastles on Hunstanton beach. - Credit: Archant


