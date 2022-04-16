Two Norfolk caravan parks names among the best in the UK

There are two sites in Norfolk named on the Top 100 list. Pictured: Pine Cones Caravan Park in Dersingham - Credit: Pine Cones

Two caravan parks in Norfolk have been named among the best in the UK.

Pine Cones in Dersingham and Old Brick Kilns in Fakenham were included in the Practical Caravan Top 100 Sites Guide for 2022.

Pine Cones is a mile from the Sandringham Estate and close to a number of popular beaches.

It is a dog-friendly site with a woodland children's play area.

Old Brick Kilns was last year's regional winner and is a regular in the guide.

It was described as "beautifully maintained" with an adults-only section, wildlife pond and spacious pitches.

The sites in Norfolk are two of 12 in the East of England.

The guide also showcased Marriott's Way, the 26-mile former railway track stretching from Norwich to Aylsham.

The route was described as perfect for nature lovers, with interesting animals such as kingfishers, otters and deer and plants including primroses and daffodils to be spotted.

