Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk

After a leisurely walk on the beach there's nothing better than stopping for a pick-me-up.

Thankfully, there are plenty of cafes to stop in along the coast for a slice of cake and a cup of tea.

Here are seven beach walks in Norfolk with a cafe pit stop.

1. Winterton

The food at Norfolk's Edge in Winterton impressed our reviewer - Credit: Andrew Fitchett

This is a six-mile circular walk through the village and on to the beach.

It includes a walk through the dunes - which is a national nature reserve - and runs along tracks and footpaths.

And next to the car park is Norfolk's Edge, a food truck by chef Alex Clare with a tasting menu including garlic prawns, shellfish bisque and charred steak.

2. Hunstanton

With views of the town's red and white striped chalk cliffs, this walk is one of the best in Norfolk for finding fossils like ammonites and shark teeth.

By the beach is the Lighthouse Cafe as well as the Beach Cafe, the Salad Bowl Cafe and more.

3. Gorleston

Jay Formosa from Jay Jay's Beach Cafe in Gorleston - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

This walk takes you along Gorleston's beach and can be any length.

People could walk to the pier and back or even all the way to Hopton. The beach is pebbled and sandy and there is parking available on the pier and Marine Parade.

Jay Jay's is a beachfront cafe serving hot and cold drinks as well as having fresh baked goods and ice cream on offer.

4. Holkham

In a route stretching from Holkham to Wells, this walk will take approximately two hours - though longer and shorter paths are available. This walk takes advantage of the big sky and local wildlife.

Located just before the beach, The Lookout has views of the nature reserve and serves hot and cold drinks as well as cakes, sandwiches, soup and more.

5. Brancaster

The Beach Kiosk is just off Brancaster beach - Credit: Matthew Usher

There is a circular walk that goes through the village of Brancaster and into the dunes - but you'll need to leave the trail to enjoy the wide and sandy beach.

Set next to the beach car park, the Beach Kiosk is the perfect spot for a seaside snack serving hot and cold food like burgers or sandwiches as well as chips.

6. Great Yarmouth

This walk can be any length, taking you along Yarmouth's beach from the Venetian Waterways to Pleasure Beach. The beach is pebbled and there is parking available on North Drive and Marine Parade.

The beachfront in the town has plenty of cafes to choose from such as the Beach Hut, the Beach Terrace Tea Room, The Cabin and more.

7. Cromer

Cromer has multiple cafes to enjoy after a beach walk - Credit: Archant

This pebbled beach is very popular among tourists and is walkable from Runton to Overstrand. Make sure to go during low tide as the beach is less accessible during high tide.

The Lifeboat Cafe and Blue Sky are both seafront spots but there are more to choose from within the town.