Huge antique fair returning to Norfolk Showground in 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:57 PM January 15, 2022
The Antique and Collectors Fair is returning to the Norfolk Showground

The Antique and Collectors Fair is returning to the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Aztec Events

The Norfolk Antique and Collectors Fair is returning this year and there will be plenty of hidden treasures.

The event is back by popular demand over the weekend of February 5 and 6 and it takes place at the Norfolk Showground in New Costessey.

It will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, with early trade entry from 7am paid for on the gate only, and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.

Whether you are a professional dealer or an enthusiast looking for a bargain, the fair offers a huge range of antiques and collectables.

It is organised by Aztec Events who have been running the show for 18 years, attracting the attention of TV shows such as Bargain Hunt and the Antiques Roadshow.

Tickets cost £4 for adults when bought online (£5 on the gate) with under-16s free. Early entry is £6 on the gate. Buy at norfolkantiquefair.co.uk

