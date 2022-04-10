New 18-mile Norfolk Trail connecting Wymondham to Norwich added to network

The Kett's Country Long Distance Walk has been added to Norfolk County Council's Norfolk Trail network. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

A new 18-mile route between Wymondham and Norwich has been added to the Norfolk Trails network.

The Kett's Country Long Distance Walk will see explorers offered an opportunity to try five new circular walks or choose the full 18-mile long route along the South Norfolk Claylands countryside.

The route begins in Wymondham where the story of Kett's Rebellion started and finishes in Eaton, just past Cringleford’s historic twin-arched bridge.

Have you seen the new addition to our @NorfolkTrails? Plan an day out in stunning South Norfolk countryside with Kett's Country Trail.🗺



🥾With 5 new circular walks or the full 18-mile route, weaving along picturesque South Norfolk Claylands countryside: https://t.co/t4lPXpeRUf pic.twitter.com/QBb6iqssqp — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) April 8, 2022

For people searching for a less strenuous walk there are also five mini-adventures to enjoy along the way. There are waymarked circular walks at Wymondham, Wreningham, Mulbarton, Swardeston and Cringleford.

Each of the shorter routes, which the public voted for, has its own history and wildlife to be explored.

Norfolk County Council aims to bring the route to life by connecting people with nature and local heritage while improving access to the countryside.

There are 17 long distance trails on Norfolk County Council's website in total.