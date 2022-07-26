Get involved with National Marine Week in Norfolk

National Marine Week (until August 8) is a celebration of the sea life around the coast of the UK. During this time, Norfolk Wildlife Trust will be joining with other nationwide wildlife trusts to help people discover and explore the wonders of our seas, estuaries and shoreline habitats.

In the British Isles no one is more than 70 miles from the sea, and here in Norfolk we are lucky enough to be in easy reach of sandy beaches, dunes, saltmarshes and mudflats. Surprisingly, Norfolk’s 90 miles of coastline even boasts some impressive cliffs; with Hunstanton’s stunning striped cliff-face of red and white chalk being one of the UK’s most unusual promontories.

It is also a nesting site for sand martin and fulmar. At low-tide, despite Norfolk lacking the rugged rocky shoreline of the west coast, our county can still provide some great spots for rockpooling too.

Often overlooked and under-protected, Norfolk’s seas are home to half our wildlife, with over 35,000 species having been recorded in our tidal waters.

Norfolk not only boasts some of the country’s most spectacular beaches - attracting so many holiday makers the population of the county nearly doubles in the summer - but we also have an exceptional chalk reef that is home to some of the most diverse and spectacular sea life found in UK waters.

Cromer Shoal chalk beds - Credit: Rob Spray

The Cromer Shoals chalk bed forms strange underwater chalk structures and chasms, and stretches for 20 miles along the North Norfolk coast. Being in a depth of just over 20ft of water, and snorkelling distance from the shore, it has been dubbed ‘Britain’s barrier reef’. Recent surveys have found over 250 different creatures living on the reef, and a previously unknown species to science was discovered, with the new ‘red sponge’ appearing to be unique to this location.

Norfolk’s vast tidal mudflats may look like lifeless sticky mud, but they teem with marine invertebrates, and this provides food for tens of thousands of wading birds, particularly in winter.

Often found alongside the vast wide-open mudflats are the saltmarshes, a harsh and hostile environment that forms a hinterland between land and sea. None-the-less, this habitat is still full of life and a number of salt tolerant plants grow on the rich sediment, with sea lavender coating the saltmarshes with a beautiful wash of vibrant purple in July and August. The marshes also form an important breeding site for several species of bird. The winding creeks and channels often ringing out with the call of redshank, the wild sound of a Norfolk seaside summer.

A fulmar on Hunstanton cliffs - Credit: John Lincoln

At low tide in autumn and winter, vast flocks of Brent geese graze on the abundant eel grass that grows in the saltmarshes’ muddy bays and expansive foreshore.

Unfortunately, these marine landscapes, and their wildlife, are under constant threat. Erosion, flooding and shingle beach displacement - although amplified by climate change - are part of the dynamic nature of the Norfolk coast. However, much of our coastal wildlife is now restricted to reserves and protected areas.

In modern times the natural ebb and flow of shifting habitats has been curtailed by agricultural needs, sea defences and coastal developments and our shoreline wildlife is now being squeezed out of a home.

Various and numerous pollutants, over-fishing and some leisure pursuits are also putting pressure on marine life, resulting in the breakdown of the fragile eco-systems they rely on. Disturbance is particularly an issue along our beaches as, understandably, so many people are keen to enjoy them.

The famous Norfolk grey seal colonies require the vigilance of volunteer wardens to ensure people don’t get too close, particularly with their dogs. Beach-nesting birds such as ringed plover and little tern are often, where possible, protected inside marked and fenced areas, and regular beach cleaning events are needed to help clear away potential hazards.

A grey seal and sanderling at Horsey Gap - Credit: Peter Dent

With some consideration we can share the beautiful landscapes of Norfolk’s coast with the wildlife that relies on them, and all enjoy the benefits of sand dunes and salty air. With a recent United Nations report suggesting that only 13 per cent of our seas and oceans have intact marine ecosystems “untouched by the damaging impacts of humanity,” it is high time we all tried to consider how we can help relieve the pressures on our marine life.

As well as being more considerate as individuals, our precious marine wildlife needs our combined voices to influence decision makers. Norfolk Wildlife Trust will be holding events around our coast during National Marine Week, which will provide opportunities to discover and learn about our marine wildlife.

We invite you to join us in rummaging in rock-pools in West Runton, fossil hunting and sea dipping at NWT Holme Dunes, and beachcombing at NWT Cley Marshes to create marine art. For more information and to book, visit norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk