Why I love Norfolk: Phil Hovey

Memory

One of my favourite Norfolk memories would have to be attending my first ever match at Carrow Road. It wasn’t the most impressive game but, when you’re eight and your team win the local derby, it doesn’t matter. The atmosphere in and out of the ground after a 1-0 win to the Canaries was incredible and it was from this moment that I knew I was a City fan.



Landmark

There are so many stunning places in Norfolk but possibly my favourite landmark would be the church of St Helen at Ranworth. It’s in the heart of the Broads, you can climb the tower and see for miles and watch sails seemingly cut through the marshes and reed beds.



Beach

My favourite Norfolk beach would have to be Wells-next-the-Sea. I have so many great memories visiting our family beach hut there and I’m very lucky that I now have the opportunity to continue creating new ones with my own little family.

Town/city/village

Holt would probably be my favourite Norfolk town. I have a number of fond memories visiting as a child, and I still like to visit today. It’s a pretty little town with some proud independent shops and pubs. It also looks spectacular at this time of year, all dressed up in Christmas lights.

Place to eat

This is a tough one, those living in Norfolk and Norwich are spoilt for choice when it comes to great restaurant options – picking one is very tricky! Right now, I would say the food that’s being produced by Jimmy and his team at XO has to be up there.



Pub

The Coachmakers Arms at the top of St Stephens has to be my favourite pub. It’s a traditional pub, serving a good selection of well-kept beer, hearty grub, they show the sport, it's warm, welcoming and on my walk home from the city – what more could you want?



Attraction or day out

I love to sail, so a day out on the Norfolk Broads is definitely one of my favourite ways to spend a day in Norfolk. Whether it’s the height of summer or a crisp winter’s day - it’s a beautiful place to be.

Something that happens every year

Again, related to sailing, I would say one of my favourite annual events would have to be the Three Rivers Race. Dubbed Europe’s toughest inland sailing race, it’s a real challenge to take part in as well as a brilliant spectacle from the riverbank.

Shop

I think my favourite shop would have to be Jarrold. In the heart of Norwich, it champions local producers offering delicious treats as well as meeting all of your shopping needs. In my opinion Jarrold defines what a department store should be.

Export

Of course my favourite Norfolk export is Kettle Chips, but I might be biased as I develop their new seasonings! Norfolk is the home to a number of truly great people and food from Lord Nelson, Edith Cavell and Delia Smith to Woodforde's beer, Cromer crabs, Brancaster mussels, Norfolk asparagus, samphire, Colman's mustard, Baron Bigod cheese…the list goes on, and I’m very proud to be part of this rich offering of Norfolk exports.

