Mods and rockers taking over Norfolk town for classic bike and scooter meet

Mods and rockers will be taking over King's Lynn this week for a classic bike and scooter meet up with live music from the era - Credit: King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council

Mods and rockers will be coming to a Norfolk town this week with classic motorbikes and scooters on display.

The annual free event will be held at Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn on Sunday, August 14, from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be live music that harks back to the era when the likes of The Who and the Small Faces were top of the charts.

There will be lots of classic scooters and motorbikes to see in Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn on Sunday - Credit: King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor Graham Middleton, deputy leader of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, said: "There will be roaring engines in the Tuesday Market place this Sunday, which is the seventh time the event has been held in King's Lynn.

"Every year it gets bigger and better. If you’ve got a scooter or a bike that you want to show off, bring it along as there’s no need to book.”

Vintage and modern bikes will line the historic market place and people will have the chance to judge the best bikes at the exhibit.

No pre-booking is necessary for exhibitors and there is no entry fee.