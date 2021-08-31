News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Line-up revealed for Diesel Weekend on heritage railway

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:12 PM August 31, 2021   
The 47580 County of Essex will feature at the Diesel Weekend on the Mid Norfolk Railway.

The 47580 County of Essex will feature at the Diesel Weekend on the Mid Norfolk Railway. - Credit: MNR

The line-up has been announced for the upcoming Diesel Weekend on the Mid Norfolk Railway.

On September 25 and 26 there will be diesel hauled trains only and a number of firsts for the railway, which runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey. 

Subject to availability, this will include the debut of the newly-resident privately-owned Class 14, working the maroon liveried Mk1 and 2 coaches.

The second first for the railway will see the Stratford 47 Group’s newly-returned 47580 County of Essex and freshly repainted and refurbished D1933 Aldeburgh Festival hauling the new ex GA Mk3 coaches.

33202 with the Maroon livery Mk1s and 2s.

33202 with the Maroon livery Mk1s and 2s. - Credit: MNR

The third of the Stratford 47 Group's engines 47367 and privately owned 33202 will also be taking their turns on the Maroon Mk1 and 2 sets.

Finally, a pacer set will also be running as part of the programme.

George Saville, the Mid Norfolk Railway general manager, said: “This event is going to be an important weekend for the railway as it marks the full reopening of the railway following the Covid-19 lockdown."

Tickets cost £18 per day for adults, which allows multiple journeys, and are free for children - buy from Dereham or Wymondham Abbey station or online at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/dieselweekend nearer the time. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal
  2. 2 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  3. 3 'Incredible' - Comedian Sarah Millican's praise for city burger brand
  1. 4 'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs
  2. 5 E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?
  3. 6 1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction
  4. 7 Road closures as weeks of Norwich roadworks begin today
  5. 8 13 vacancies - City chef lays bare impact of recruitment crisis
  6. 9 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting a road sign near King's Lynn
  7. 10 Dead whale washes up on north Norfolk beach
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Joe Lycett is back with a new series of Joe Lycett's Got Your Back next week

Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 2200 WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 16 MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous. Strictly for editorial us

Prince William and Kate considering move to Windsor

Sarah Hussain

person
The Royal Palace Reborn project underway at Norwich Castle

What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon