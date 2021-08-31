Line-up revealed for Diesel Weekend on heritage railway
- Credit: MNR
The line-up has been announced for the upcoming Diesel Weekend on the Mid Norfolk Railway.
On September 25 and 26 there will be diesel hauled trains only and a number of firsts for the railway, which runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey.
Subject to availability, this will include the debut of the newly-resident privately-owned Class 14, working the maroon liveried Mk1 and 2 coaches.
The second first for the railway will see the Stratford 47 Group’s newly-returned 47580 County of Essex and freshly repainted and refurbished D1933 Aldeburgh Festival hauling the new ex GA Mk3 coaches.
The third of the Stratford 47 Group's engines 47367 and privately owned 33202 will also be taking their turns on the Maroon Mk1 and 2 sets.
Finally, a pacer set will also be running as part of the programme.
George Saville, the Mid Norfolk Railway general manager, said: “This event is going to be an important weekend for the railway as it marks the full reopening of the railway following the Covid-19 lockdown."
Tickets cost £18 per day for adults, which allows multiple journeys, and are free for children - buy from Dereham or Wymondham Abbey station or online at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/dieselweekend nearer the time.
