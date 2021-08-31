Line-up revealed for Diesel Weekend on heritage railway

Published: 3:12 PM August 31, 2021

The 47580 County of Essex will feature at the Diesel Weekend on the Mid Norfolk Railway. - Credit: MNR

The line-up has been announced for the upcoming Diesel Weekend on the Mid Norfolk Railway.

On September 25 and 26 there will be diesel hauled trains only and a number of firsts for the railway, which runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey.

Subject to availability, this will include the debut of the newly-resident privately-owned Class 14, working the maroon liveried Mk1 and 2 coaches.

The second first for the railway will see the Stratford 47 Group’s newly-returned 47580 County of Essex and freshly repainted and refurbished D1933 Aldeburgh Festival hauling the new ex GA Mk3 coaches.

33202 with the Maroon livery Mk1s and 2s. - Credit: MNR

The third of the Stratford 47 Group's engines 47367 and privately owned 33202 will also be taking their turns on the Maroon Mk1 and 2 sets.

Finally, a pacer set will also be running as part of the programme.

George Saville, the Mid Norfolk Railway general manager, said: “This event is going to be an important weekend for the railway as it marks the full reopening of the railway following the Covid-19 lockdown."

Tickets cost £18 per day for adults, which allows multiple journeys, and are free for children - buy from Dereham or Wymondham Abbey station or online at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/dieselweekend nearer the time.