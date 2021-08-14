Calling all trainspotters - this rare locomotive is heading to Norfolk

Published: 5:05 PM August 14, 2021

The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station on its previous visit in 2015. Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

Trainspotters will be chuffed to learn of an exciting visitor steaming into Norfolk this weekend.

The Mayflower, one of just two surviving B1 Class locomotives, will be making a rare trip to the Fine City on Sunday, August 15.

The steam engine is spending most of its day in Essex and Suffolk, but before its day is out will pay a fleeting visit to Norwich.

Its final journey of the day will see it leave Colchester at 6.30pm before chuffing along the main line into Norwich.

Trainspotters wishing to spot the loco, number 61306, will be able to capture glimpses of it as it passes north through East Anglia.

It is expected to pass through Diss at 7.48pm, before arriving in Norwich at 8.15pm.

The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The visit is part of tours operator by Steam Dreams, which brings steam engines back to the main lines of the country.

Steam Dreams chairman and owner of B1 Mayflower, David Buck, said: ‘‘Having spent many an hour in my youth watching the steam trains pass through Ipswich station, these celebratory events are of great poignance to me and it gives me great pleasure to be able to share them with other enthusiasts, new and old alike.

"I have no doubt it will be a memorable time for all."



