Vintage fair with more than 40 stalls and street food heading to estate

The Little Vintage Lover Fair returns to the Mannington Estate this May. - Credit: Zoe Durrant

From clothing to furniture, a popular vintage fair with food and entertainment is returning to Norfolk.

The Little Vintage Lover Fair is coming to the Mannington Estate on Sunday, May 15, from 10.30am to 4pm.

It will feature more than 40 stalls which will sell clothing, accessories, small furniture and much more.

Head to the Mannington Estate this summer for all things vintage. - Credit: Zoe Durrant

Visitors can also buy refreshments from the garden tea rooms and there will be street food vendors too.

You will be able to explore the stunning gardens at the Mannington Estate which surround the medieval manor house owned by the Walpole family.

Zoe Durrant, organiser, said: "It is more than a vintage fair and a real day out.

"We will also have a live DJ and some people bring classic cars, with dogs on leads welcome."

Tickets cost £4 (payable by cash or card on the gate) or £5 for early entry from 9am - accompanied under-16s are free.