Headliner Lewis Capaldi drops out of Latitude Festival 2021

Published: 10:39 AM March 26, 2021

Chart-topping singer Lewis Capaldi has postponed his headline set at Latitude Festival, but has confirmed he will play at the 2022 event instead.

Lewis Capaldi was set to headline the Obelisk Arena main stage on Friday night at the festival, which takes place in Henham Park in Suffolk, scheduled from July 22 to 25.

Lewis, whose hits include number one singles Someone You Loved and Before You Go, announced on Twitter on Friday he would be rescheduling all his 2021 tour dates and festival appearances until 2022.

He will now appear at Latitude on Friday, July 22 2022.

Hope you’re all doing okay, here’s a wee update for you all x pic.twitter.com/FOPnyPSsPM — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 26, 2021

He wrote: "Despite having all this extra time to write, all the Covid restrictions have made it harder to go and record the stuff I've been working on or even be around all the people I loved working with on the first album.

"For that reason, it's with an extremely heavy heart that I've made the difficult decision to reschedule this year's shows and put all the effort into making the best album I can for you."

Lewis is currently working on the follow-up to number one album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Latitude boss Melvin Benn intends to run Latitude Festival at full capacity with on-site Covid testing and acts announced so far are First Aid Kit, Bastille and Snow Patrol.



