Magical light extravaganza returning to woodland attraction for 2022

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade is returning to BeWILDerwood. - Credit: Andrew Kahumbu

If you go down to the woods this Halloween you are sure of a big surprise as the Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade returns to Norfolk.

The magical event takes place at family adventure park BeWILDerwood in Horning.

The Glorious Glowing Lantern Parade sells out every Halloween. - Credit: Epps_Photography

Due to its popularity there are even more dates for 2022 and it will run every evening from October 15 to 31.

Tickets to the parade will need to be purchased separately to day passes and cost £12.50 each, with those under 92cm, wheelchair users and carers free.

Enjoy a magical evening out with your family at BeWILDerwood. - Credit: Epps Photography

Families will be able to craft their own lanterns and then journey through mysterious woodland paths illuminated by colourful lights.

Tom Blofeld, BeWILDerwood owner, said: "It is such an exciting time and each year there is something new to see.

"We can’t wait to bring a little sparkle to the woods again."

Woodland paths will be illuminated at BeWILDerwood this Halloween. - Credit: Epps_Photography

Tickets go on sale online at 12.30pm on Friday, September 2 and while the event is included for annual passes holders they need to phone up and book.