Gallery
PICTURES: King's Lynn Mart gets off to flying start
- Credit: Ian Burt Photography
A staple and historic event in the west Norfolk calendar has started with a bang.
Hundreds flocked to the Tuesday Market Place on Saturday (February 12) as the King's Lynn Mart was officially opened.
The annual extravaganza attracts thousands of people every year, but was cancelled in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Proceedings got under way this afternoon with the traditional opening ceremony, which saw various dignitaries and showmen parade through town.
Families and friends now have two weeks to enjoy a host of activities and entertainment at the funfair.
Rides include fairground favourites such as dodgems and waltzers, as well as Big Bomber and Freak Out for the adrenaline junkies.
The mart (German for "market") will be open every day until Saturday, February 26, with the exception of Sundays.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river
- 2 Village school shuts for good because it has no children to teach
- 3 Military helicopter lands on east Norfolk village green
- 4 Long-range American bomber spotted above Norfolk's skies
- 5 Three teenagers charged in connection with murder of Joe Dix
- 6 Four-year-old girl 'with heart of gold' given emotional send-off
- 7 Fire crews called to Norwich city centre blaze
- 8 Quirky home created out of a former farm building is for sale for £595k
- 9 Norfolk restaurant lands prestigious Michelin award
- 10 Judge urges stately home neighbours to settle dispute to avoid trial
It has been a key occasion in King's Lynn for more than 800 years, and always coincides with Valentine's Day.
Visit our website on Sunday for more pictures and reaction.