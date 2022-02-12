News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
PICTURES: King's Lynn Mart gets off to flying start

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:30 PM February 12, 2022
King's Lynn Mart 2022 has officially begun

King's Lynn Mart 2022 has officially begun - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A staple and historic event in the west Norfolk calendar has started with a bang. 

Hundreds flocked to the Tuesday Market Place on Saturday (February 12) as the King's Lynn Mart was officially opened.

King's Lynn Mart 2022 gets under way with the traditional opening ceremony

King's Lynn Mart 2022 gets under way with the traditional opening ceremony - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

The annual extravaganza attracts thousands of people every year, but was cancelled in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Proceedings got under way this afternoon with the traditional opening ceremony, which saw various dignitaries and showmen parade through town.

Families and friends now have two weeks to enjoy a host of activities and entertainment at the funfair.

King's Lynn Mart offers dozens of fairground rides, stalls and games

King's Lynn Mart offers dozens of fairground rides, stalls and games - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Rides include fairground favourites such as dodgems and waltzers, as well as Big Bomber and Freak Out for the adrenaline junkies.

The mart (German for "market") will be open every day until Saturday, February 26, with the exception of Sundays. 

It has been a key occasion in King's Lynn for more than 800 years, and always coincides with Valentine's Day. 

Visit our website on Sunday for more pictures and reaction. 

The Bishop of Lynn at the King's Lynn Mart opening ceremony for 2022

The Bishop of Lynn at the King's Lynn Mart opening ceremony for 2022 - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Families and friends have already been enjoying the rides at King's Lynn Mart

Families and friends have already been enjoying the rides at King's Lynn Mart - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2022 King's Lynn Mart

A scene from the opening ceremony of the 2022 King's Lynn Mart - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Various dignitaries and showmen paraded through town as King's Lynn Mart got under way

Various dignitaries and showmen paraded through town as King's Lynn Mart got under way - Credit: Ian Burt Photography


